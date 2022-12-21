Record November borrowing after Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement

Jeremy Hunt was forced to borrow more to fund the public finances in November - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Public borrowing jumped to £22bn last month as surging debt interest costs pushed the deficit to its highest ever November level.

In the first set of borrowing figures since the Autumn Statement, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said November's borrowing figure was £13.9bn higher than a year ago.

It was also well above the £14.8bn predicted by economists.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "Faced with the twin global emergencies of a pandemic and Putin's war in Ukraine, we have taken significant action to support millions of businesses and families here in the UK.

"We have a clear plan to help halve inflation next year, but that requires some tough decisions to put our public finances back on a sustainable footing."

07:31 AM

Public sector borrowing last month was a record for November

Government borrowing was £16.2bn more than the November before the Covid pandemic:

Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks was £22.0 billion in November 2022.



This was £13.9 billion more than in November 2021 and the highest November borrowing since monthly records began in 1993.



➡️ https://t.co/9zbLoWZLZn pic.twitter.com/iiboMrXmFY — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) December 21, 2022

07:26 AM

Good morning

Public borrowing rose last month to its highest figure for November since monthly records began in 1993.

The Treasury borrowed £22bn in November to plug the gap between tax receipts and spending, according to the Office for National Statistics.

That figure is £13.9bn more than the previous year.



