Record ice shipment bound for Melbourne seized in Hong Kong as Covid hits drug supply

A record methamphetamine shipment seized in Hong Kong last month was bound for Melbourne, with Australia’s lucrative drug market considered even more attractive for organised crime groups as Covid-19 creates supply issues.

A half-tonne shipment detected on 29 October – the largest ice haul ever uncovered in Hong Kong – was bound for an address in Melbourne’s outer suburbs, according to shipping records seen by Guardian Australia.

It is believed the ice was manufactured by Mexican drug cartels, before being shipped via Vietnam and South Korea.

The circuitous route prompted Hong Kong officials to search the container, which contained more than 1,000 bags of tiling plaster. Inside some bags were packages of methamphetamine.

No arrests have been made regarding the seizure, Hong Kong and Australian authorities confirmed.

The volume of shipping containers, international flights and smaller maritime vessel traffic has dropped during the coronavirus pandemic: all methods that can result in smuggling through Australia’s borders.

Hardly any of the methamphetamine used in Australia is manufactured here, with the majority cooked in south-east Asia or Mexico.

Jeremy Douglas, the United Nations office of drugs and crime regional representative for south-east Asia, expects many more shipments such as the one detected in Hong Kong to come to Australia.

Australia already had some of the highest prices for ice in the world, and Covid-19 was expected to send that rate higher, he said.

“Covid-related logistics and border problems have resulted in a severe oversupply and concentration of meth in places like the Mekong,” he told Guardian Australia.

“[But] Australia – with high levels of demand – has shortages and record prices.

“The fact is organised crime are opportunists, and those with connections – like those that sent the shipment – will continue to target the country.”

The pandemic may have also made interstate drug business more difficult – last week, West Australian police revealed they had seized almost $9m in cash and about 4kg of ice from trucks attempting to leave the state in recent weeks. The state’s border had been locked down from the rest of the country until Saturday.

In September, the Australian Institute of Criminology released a study that found detainees in Western Australia reported the price of ice had increased from $30 a point to $100. It also found they had used ice less often during the pandemic.

Earlier this month, another survey of illicit drug users found there had been a decline in the availability of methamphetamine and heroin during Covid-19 restrictions.

The National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre at the University of New South Wales found that out of the 884 people interviewed from capital cities who regularly inject drugs, 71% reported a decline in the availability of crystal methamphetamine and 45% for heroin since restrictions began.

They also reported the price of crystal meth and heroin had increased since the beginning of March when Covid-19 restrictions began.

The centre’s program leader for drug trends, Amy Peacock, said the possible reason for the price hike and lack of supply could be interrupting illegal drug supply in Australia.

“Major disruption to these markets could see increased treatment demand. Many services are already at capacity. Greater investment in drug and alcohol treatment and support will be critical,” she said.

“There is also the risk that we may see people turn to more easily transportable, cheaper substances instead, which may carry significant risk of harm.”

But in an August submission to a parliamentary committee, the Department of Home Affairs said it had not detected a significant shift in behaviour.

“Within Australia, intelligence suggests there has been little change to the availability of illicit drugs, although there have been some localised changes in availability of some drug types in some parts of Australia,” the department said in its submission to the inquiry into criminal activity and law enforcement during the pandemic.

“While prices for some illicit drug types have increased during the pandemic, this is probably due to profiteering and domestic travel restrictions rather than genuine international supply issues.”

The Australian federal police did not mention drug importation or trafficking in its submission to the inquiry.

– with AAP