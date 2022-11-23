New record-holder Sullivan Cauley still likes developmental pace after Bellator 288

CHICAGO – Five fights into his career, Sullivan Cauley is in the Bellator record books.

Cauley (5-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) stayed perfect with a first-round TKO of Jay Radick (3-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) this past Friday on the Bellator 288 preliminary card at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

It was another quick finish for Cauley and gave the prospect five first-round knockouts in his first five fights, all under the Bellator banner. He’s now tied with Muhammad Lawal and Liam McGeary for most knockouts in Bellator light heavyweight history. To say he thinks he can move into first place alone with that record is a no-brainer.

Check out Cauley’s full post-fight news conference in the video above.

