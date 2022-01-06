Record GTA Home Sales and Average Price in 2021
TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A record 121,712 sales were reported through TRREB’s MLS® System in 2021 – up 7.7 per cent from the previous 2016 high of 113,040 and up 28 per cent compared to 2020. Record demand last year was up against a constrained supply of listings, with new listings up by 6.2 per cent – a lesser annual rate than sales. The result was extremely tight market conditions and an all-time high average selling price of $1,095,475 – an increase of 17.8 per cent compared to the previous 2020 record of $929,636.
“Despite continuing waves of COVID-19, demand for ownership housing sustained a record pace in 2021. Growth in many sectors of the economy supported job creation, especially in positions supporting above-average earnings. Added to this was the fact that borrowing costs remained extremely low. These factors supported not only a continuation in demand for ground-oriented homes, but also a resurgence in the condo segment as well,” said TRREB President Kevin Crigger.
One sales trend that stood out in 2021 compared to 2020 was the resurgence in demand for homes within the City of Toronto. Overall sales in the “416” area code were up by a substantially greater annual rate (+36.8 per cent) compared to sales growth for the surrounding Greater Toronto Area (GTA) suburbs combined (+23.6 per cent). The marked recovery in the condominium apartment segment was a key driver of this trend.
“Tight market conditions prevailed throughout the GTA and broader Greater Golden Horseshoe in 2021, with a lack of inventory noted across all home types. The result was intense competition between buyers, pushing selling prices up by double digits year-over-year. Looking forward, the only sustainable way to moderate price growth will be to bring on more supply. History has shown that demand-side policies, such as additional taxation on principal residences, foreign buyers, and small-scale investors, have not been sustainable long-term solutions to housing affordability or supply constraints,” said TRREB Chief Market Analyst Jason Mercer.
In December, GTA REALTORS® reported 6,031 sales – a strong result historically, but still down by more than 1,000 transactions (-15.7 per cent) compared to the record of 7,154 set in December 2020. Over the same period, new listings were down by 11.9 per cent to 5,174. The MLS® Home Price Index Composite benchmark was up by 31.1 per cent year-over-year in December. The average selling price was up by 24.2 per cent annually to $1,157,849.
“On February 3, TRREB will release its latest Market Outlook and Year in Review report. The report will include survey results and research that will help us navigate 2022 and beyond. The findings will highlight the latest consumer polling on home buying intentions; joint research with the Toronto Region Board of Trade on the future of employment and work; plus an outlook for home sales, listings and pricing over the next year. This will be a must-read report for Members, consumers, housing market watchers, researchers and policymakers,” said TRREB CEO John DiMichele.
Summary of TRREB MLS® System Sales and Average Price December 1–31, 2021
2021
2020
Sales
Average Price
New Listings
Sales
Average Price
New Listings
City of Toronto ("416")
2,395
1,023,029
1,963
2,702
894,183
2,282
Rest of GTA ("905")
3,636
1,246,654
3,211
4,452
955,429
3,588
GTA
6,031
1,157,849
5,174
7,154
932,297
5,870
TRREB MLS® System Sales & Average Price by Home Type December 1–31, 2021
Sales
Average Price
416
905
Total
416
905
Total
Detached
567
1,870
2,437
1,698,178
1,568,583
1,598,735
Yr./Yr. % Change
-12.9%
-21.2%
-19.4%
14.9%
33.3%
28.8%
Semi-Detached
154
347
501
1,342,429
1,109,424
1,181,046
Yr./Yr. % Change
-21.8%
-11.3%
-14.8%
15.7%
33.7%
25.6%
Townhouse
209
774
983
997,208
994,010
994,690
Yr./Yr. % Change
-29.2%
-21.3%
-23.1%
18.3%
33.2%
29.4%
Condo Apartment
1,447
611
2,058
730,792
667,269
711,933
Yr./Yr. % Change
-6.5%
-4.7%
-5.9%
16.8%
23.4%
18.5%
December 2021 Year-Over-Year Per Cent Change in the MLS® HPI
Composite (All Types)
Single-Family
Single-Family
Townhouse
Apartment
Detached
Attached
TRREB Total
31.10%
34.26%
34.13%
27.52%
24.28%
Halton Region
31.72%
31.97%
36.43%
29.30%
21.83%
Peel Region
33.39%
36.98%
36.71%
28.50%
22.53%
City of Toronto
23.23%
24.88%
21.42%
18.44%
23.52%
York Region
36.16%
36.24%
39.10%
33.86%
31.47%
Durham Region
42.33%
42.35%
43.84%
41.90%
32.45%
Orangeville
32.61%
31.61%
31.25%
46.67%
20.96%
South Simcoe County1
37.83%
39.54%
44.66%
41.35%
33.83%
Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board
1South Simcoe includes Adjala-Tosorontio, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Essa, Innisfil and New Tecumseth
Year-to-Date Summary of TRREB MLS® System Sales and Average Price December 2021
2021
2020
Sales
Average Price
New Listings
Sales
Average Price
New Listings
City of Toronto ("416")
43,518
1,056,707
63,060
31,819
986,109
61,043
Rest of GTA ("905")
78,194
1,117,051
103,533
63,247
901,224
95,762
GTA
121,712
1,095,475
166,593
95,066
929,636
156,805
YTD TRREB MLS® System Sales & Average Price by Home Type December 2021
Sales
Average Price
416
905
Total
416
905
Total
Detached
11,482
43,275
54,757
1,718,277
1,364,806
1,438,926
Yr./Yr. % Change
18.2%
18.2%
18.2%
16.2%
28.4%
25.1%
Semi-Detached
3,909
7,181
11,090
1,299,260
957,653
1,078,062
Yr./Yr. % Change
25.2%
20.3%
22.0%
11.4%
23.7%
18.6%
Townhouse
4,733
16,197
20,930
942,624
866,179
883,466
Yr./Yr. % Change
33.1%
25.8%
27.4%
12.7%
22.5%
20.2%
Condo Apartment
23,123
10,668
33,791
713,886
610,408
681,218
Yr./Yr. % Change
51.7%
53.3%
52.2%
5.9%
14.7%
8.2%
Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board
Seasonally Adjusted TRREB MLS® Sales and Average Price1
Sales
Month-over-Month % Change
Average Price
Month-over-Month % Change
December '20
11,062
20.1%
$970,320
0.5%
January '21
11,484
3.8%
$1,005,300
3.6%
February '21
12,743
11.0%
$1,029,654
2.4%
March '21
13,096
2.8%
$1,086,917
5.6%
April '21
10,755
-17.9%
$1,050,365
-3.4%
May '21
9,882
-8.1%
$1,063,778
1.3%
June '21
9,046
-8.5%
$1,065,477
0.2%
July '21
8,907
-1.5%
$1,078,717
1.2%
August '21
8,707
-2.2%
$1,106,234
2.6%
September '21
8,797
1.0%
$1,129,011
2.1%
October '21
9,758
10.9%
$1,147,304
1.6%
November '21
9,487
-2.8%
$1,176,682
2.6%
December '21
9,465
-0.2%
$1,206,444
2.5%
Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board; CREA Seasonal Adjustment
1 Preliminary seasonal adjustment undertaken by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA). Removing normal seasonal variations allows for more meaningful analysis of monthly changes and underlying trends.
READ THE FULL REPORT.
