Record GT3 field for 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour
There are currently 40 cars entered for the Intercontinental GT Challenge opener, with the potential for more to be added ahead of action kicking off on January 31.
The 40-car field already includes 34 Class A entries, an event-high since GT3 regulations were adopted a decade ago.
, Mercedes-AMG GT3 Eevo and the 2019-spec Porsche 911 GT3 R.
, while the Lamborghini Squadra Corse-backed Orange 1 FFF Racing Team will also make its first Mount Panorama appearance with a sole Huracan GT3.
, and AF Engineering doing likewise with the McLaren 720S along with a Class A Silver entry.
and Bentley Team M-Sport will all field two Pro cars, and Audi Sport Team Valvoline expands to three all-Pro entries.
Gruppe M will run two Pro Mercedes as Triple Eight expands its operation to include a Pro AMG and a Pro-Am AMG.
“This is a field as competitive and deep as any GT race in the world and represents the truly global nature of the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour," said event manager Kurt Sakzewski.
"As we saw in 2019, we think this field represents a great balance between having a strong field and depth to have a clean and highly-competitive race.
“Teams from Asia, Europe, North America and of course Australia will participate and will represent 11 different GT3 manufacturers for the first time in the history of the event. The addition of the Honda NSX, in particular, has attracted enormous attention while the addition of the latest-generation cars we’ve yet to see at Bathurst will make for a very different looking grid this year.
“We are still fielding enquiries from teams putting programmes together so there is every chance that this list will grow further prior to the event.”
is yet to yield an entry, with the non-GT3 field currently limited to a pair of GT4s in Class C and a quartet of V8-powered MARC cars in the Invitational class.
Bathurst 12 Hour entry list:
CLASS A PRO
1
Earl Bamber Motorsport
Porsche
GT3 R
CLASS A PRO
2
Audi Sport Team Valvoline
Audi
R8 - LMS GT3
CLASS A PRO
7
Bentley Team M-Sport
Bentley
Continental GT3
CLASS A PRO
8
Bentley Team M-Sport
Bentley
Continental GT3
CLASS A PRO
18
KCMG
Nissan GTR
Nismo GT3
CLASS A PRO
22
Audi Sport Team Valvoline
Audi
R8 - LMS GT3
CLASS A PRO
27
Hub Auto Racing
Ferrari
488 GT3
CLASS A PRO
30
J.A.S Motorsport s.r.l (Honda Racing)
Honda
NSX GT3
CLASS A PRO
32
Walkenhorst Motorsport
BMW
M6 GT3
CLASS A PRO
34
Walkenhorst Motorsport
BMW
M6 GT3
CLASS A PRO
35
KCMG
Nissan GTR
Nismo GT3
CLASS A PRO
60
AF Engineering Pty Ltd
McLaren
720S GT3
CLASS A PRO
62
R - Motorsport
Aston Martin
Vantage AMR GT3
CLASS A PRO
63
Orange 1 FFF Racing Team
Lamborghini
Huracan GT3
CLASS A PRO
76
R - Motorsport
Aston Martin
Vantage AMR GT3
CLASS A PRO
77
Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing
Mercedes AMG
GT3
CLASS A PRO
222
Audi Sport Team Valvoline
Audi
R8 - LMS GT3
CLASS A PRO
888
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Mercedes AMG
GT3
CLASS A PRO
911
Absolute Racing
Porsche
GT3 R
CLASS A PRO
912
Absolute Racing
Porsche
GT3 R
CLASS A PRO
999
Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing
Mercedes AMG
GT3
CLASS A PRO AM
4
Grove Motorsport Pty Ltd
Porsche
GT3 R
CLASS A PRO AM
9
Marc Cini
Audi
R8 - LMS GT3
CLASS A PRO AM
12
Earl Bamber Motorsport
Porsche
GT3 R
CLASS A PRO AM
29
Trofeo Motorsport
Lamborghini
Huracan GT3
CLASS A PRO AM
75
Kenny Habul
Mercedes AMG
GT3
CLASS A PRO AM
188
Garage 59
Aston Martin
Vantage AMR GT3
CLASS A PRO AM
777
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Mercedes AMG
GT3
CLASS A SIL
6
Wall Racing
Lamborghini
Huracan GT3
CLASS A SIL
24
Tony Bates Racing Pty Ltd
Audi
R8 - LMS GT3
CLASS A SIL
59
AF Engineering Pty Ltd
McLaren
720S GT3
CLASS A SIL
96
Brett Hobson
Nissan
GT-R NISMO GT3
CLASS A SIL
159
Garage 59
Aston Martin
Vantage AMR GT3
CLASS A SIL
TBA
TBA
Mercedes AMG
GT3
CLASS C GT4
13
Daren Jorgensen
BMW
M4 GT4
CLASS C GT4
TBA
TBA
TBA
TBA
INV
20
Adam Hargraves
MARC
II
INV
91
Ryan McLeod
MARC
II
INV
92
Ryan McLeod
MARC
II
INV
95
Geoffrey Taunton