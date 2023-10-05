How to record financial gifts (and avoid an inheritance tax nightmare)

Father and son

More and more families are considering making lifetime gifts to try and avoid inheritance tax, a 40pc levy hitting estates above £325,000.

This tax-free allowance – called the nil-rate band – is frozen until 2028 under government plans, by which time the number of estates caught in the net will soar to 47,000 per year, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility, almost doubling in the space of a decade.

The frozen threshold has made inheritance tax – formerly a charge against the super-rich – a major concern for Britain’s property-owning middle classes.

The Telegraph is campaigning for the Government to scrap death duties as bereaved families now fork out a record £7.1bn per year.

But the pain inheritance tax inflicts on families is not just financial. Often underestimated is the huge administrative burden that accompanies an inheritance tax bill.

After you die, it is up to your executor to work out what gifts you have made and report them to HMRC.

Depending on the complexity of your estate and how good your record-keeping is, this task could be fairly straightforward, or completely monstrous.

One of the best things you can do to help your executor is keep a clear record of the gifts you make during your lifetime.

This will not only ease their admin burden – it will also stop you from overpaying inheritance tax, by ensuring your family has all the evidence they need to claim certain reliefs and exemptions.

Here is everything you need to know to keep a good record of your gifts and potentially slash your tax bill.

What will my executor have to report?

The person named in your will as the executor – normally a family member or friend – will have to administer your estate after you pass away.

If inheritance tax is due, they will also have to fill in the IHT400 form, along with any other inheritance tax forms needed to create a full picture of your estate.

It used to be the case that nearly half of deaths resulted in the family having to fill in an IHT form. But in January 2022 HMRC finally changed the rules, following a report published several years earlier by the Office of Tax Simplification, which highlighted the absurd administrative burden this placed on hundreds of thousands of families.

Now, “excepted estates” – below the value of the inheritance tax thresholds – are spared needless form-filling. However, HMRC still requires some to provide full details of the estate, even if no tax is due. These are estates worth over £3m or where gifts totalling over £250,000 were made in the seven years before their death.

If you are worried you could end up paying inheritance tax, then it is best to keep a complete record of the gifts you make, just in case.

Gifts that do not need to be reported

Your executor does not need to report small gifts of up £250 per recipient per year, or gifts in tax years where you gave away less than £3,000 in total. These gifts are automatically free from inheritance tax under the “small gift allowance” and “annual exemption”.

They also do not need to report gifts for weddings and civil partnerships, provided they are below a certain threshold

£5,000 to a child

£2,500 to a grandchild or great-grandchild

£1,000 to any other person

Inheritance tax exemptions

How to keep a record of gifts

If a person’s estate is above the tax-free allowance when they die, then inheritance tax will be due on the gifts they made in the last seven years.

As well as the £325,000 nil-rate band, homeowners get a residence nil-rate band worth £175,000 and spouses and civil partners can share their allowances, meaning couples can protect a maximum of £1m from the taxman.

Gifts made in the three years before the death will be taxed at 40pc. After this, so-called “taper relief” applies on a sliding scale, bringing the rate down by 8 percentage points each year until the seven years have passed.

If gifts were made within seven years of the person’s death – called “potentially exempt transfers” – then the executor will be asked to fill in a IHT403 form.

Some of this will be easy for them to fill in. They will need to report:

Their relationship with the receiver (i.e. son)

A description of the assets e.g. cash

But some of it may require some digging on their part, which is why it makes sense for the donor to record the following:

The date of gift

The value at the date of gift

Any reliefs that can be claimed, for example Charity exemption if you made a donation.

The value at the date of gift minus the exemption

The executor will also be asked to state on the form whether the donor continued to enjoy a gift after it was transferred.

If you stay in a property after giving it away, then HMRC will consider it taxable, unless you pay the new owner rent at the market rate.

However, there are some exceptions to this rule. For example, you are allowed to move back in with the new owners to help with domestic duties, such as childcare.

You can read more about the “gift with reservation of benefit” rules here.

How to stay within HMRC's ridiculous "gift with reservation" rules

Why your executors may need records going back 14 years

Confusingly, where the estate includes a trust, the seven-year period doubles to fourteen years.

The reason for this is that a gift into a trust is considered a “chargeable lifetime transfer”. This means inheritance tax is due on this transfer if its value, together with gifts made in the seven years prior, exceed the nil-rate band.

This is why it is generally advised that an individual does not gift more than £325,000 to a trust.

In addition, if someone dies within seven years of making a “potentially exempt transfer”, then the PET becomes a CLT, which means gifts that were originally CLTs – gifts into trust – from the previous seven years must be taken into account in order to work out how much nil-rate band is available and therefore how much tax is due.

Therefore, if you have set up or are planning to set up a trust, you should document the gifts made in the previous seven years to make life easier on your heirs.

Sean McCann of the financial advice firm NFU Mutual said: “Tracing details of the gifts made by the deceased in the fourteen years before death can be difficult. Although bank statements can help, it is often a challenge to get information going back more than six years.”

How to keep a record of gifts made out of income

Regular payments are exempt from inheritance tax, as long as they come out of your income and do not impinge on your standard of living.

This strategy is known as making gifts “as part of normal expenditure out of income” – and it can be a brilliant way to reduce your estate and cut your tax bill.

However, a higher burden of proof is required with these gifts.

The Office of Tax Simplification (OTS) noted in its report that proving gifts were normal expenditure and that they were made from surplus income “creates an administrative hurdle which is not faced when claiming other exemptions.”

To save your executors a painful admin task, it is worth keeping a record of the following:

Value of gifts

Date of gifting

Income

The tax year in which the gifts were made

Annual salary

Pension income

Interest earned (including from Individual Savings Accounts and Personal Equity Plans, a historic scheme)

Rents

Annuities

Other income

Income tax paid

Net income

Expenditure