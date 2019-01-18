Record-chasing Lindsey Vonn 15th in World Cup return

Lindsey Vonn finished outside the top 10 as she returned to the FIS Alpine World Cup circuit at the Cortina d'Ampezzo downhill.

The four-time overall champion suffered a knee ligament sprain in a super-G training run in November, keeping her out of the early part of the 2018-19 season.

And with her scheduled return at St. Anton last week postponed and moved to Italy, Vonn was racing for the first time this term on Friday.

Seemingly keen not to take any risks as she builds up her fitness, the 2010 Olympic downhill champion produced a steady run in a time of one minute and 16.63 seconds.

.@lindseyvonn into 9th in her first race back after injury!! You’re not going to want to miss tomorrow’s downhill! The fans in love her! @cortinaclassic #worldcupcortina pic.twitter.com/pbExBrjJNf — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) January 18, 2019

That was only enough to see Vonn finish in a tie for 15th, as Ramona Siebenhofer earned her first career World Cup win in 1:15.44 seconds.

"I always have the highest hope that it's easy to come back and get on the podium," Vonn said. "Things have to go my way and I didn't execute as I had hoped so therefore I didn't have the best result.

"But [on Saturday] and Sunday are two more chances and I know how to execute. I just need to actually do it."

Vonn, 34, announced in October that she plans to retire at the end of this campaign, although she revised that statement following her injury as she plans to make a final trip to Lake Louise for her favorite meet in 2019-20.

She is four wins shy of Ingemar Stenmark's World Cup record of 86.