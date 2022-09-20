Record breaking streak of heat likely to continue as temps in Kansas City soar to 100

It will be another hot day in Kansas City as temperatures are expected to soar to record levels for the third consecutive day, according to the National Weather Service.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees or slightly above in the metro. When the hot temperatures are combined with unseasonably humid air, it will feel as hot as 104 degrees.

That’s more than 20 degrees hotter than the normal temperatures of 78 degrees for this time of year in Kansas City. The record high for Tuesday is 95 degrees set in 1947 and 1931.

“Please exercise caution if performing outdoor activities,” the weather service said in a special weather statement. “Take frequent breaks, wear loose and light colored clothing and stay hydrated.”

The streak of record-level hot weather began Sunday, when temperatures reached 96 degrees, tying the record for the maximum temperature for that date originally set in 1925, according to the weather service.

On Monday, temperatures at Kansas City International Airport soared to 99 degrees, breaking the daily record high of 95 degrees set in 1954 and 1931. That also tied for the 32nd warmest September day in Kansas City’s 135 year of weather history.

The latest its been this hot in Kansas City was on Sept. 28, 1953, when temperatures climbed to 103 degrees. The last time Kansas City reached 100 degrees was on Sept. 8, 2013.

A cold front is expected to move through the area Wednesday, cooling temperatures closer to normal and bringing a chance for thunderstorms, the weather service said. Severe weather is not expected.

Thursday is expected to be the coldest day of the week, with temperatures being 35 to possible 40 degrees cooler than Tuesday, the weather service said. Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-60s.

Temperatures will bounce back to normal headed into the weekend.