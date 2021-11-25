Record-breaking rainfall from southwestern Newfoundland storm

A severe rain storm caused damage throughout the southwest area of Newfoundland. (Troy Turner/CBC - image credit)

The rainfall warnings covering much of southwestern Newfoundland have finally ended, with the storm leaving record-breaking rain totals and damage in its wake.

About 165 millimetres of rain fell in the town of Channel-Port aux Basques since Tuesday, setting two records for the highest 24-hour rainfall total and highest two-day rainfall amount, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Rodney Barney.

The northern Codroy Valley was drenched with even higher rainfall totals, recording 195.6 mm of water.

Washouts and road closures have peppered the Trans-Canada Highway and roads from the Port aux Basques area north through the Codroy Valley.

Barney said while the rain warning is over for the area, a damp, showery kind of day with low winds lays ahead, making it favourable for clean up efforts in communities impacted by the storm.

The storm also severed the Port aux Basques area from the remainder of the island because of road washouts.

On Wednesday Premier Andrew Furey said approximately 5,000 people are isolated from the rest of the island because of the storm. The province had prepared helicopter services for emergency situations with no timeline on when roads will be repaired.

As for health-care services, Western Health said that because of road conditions only dialysis, cancer care and emergency services will be provided at the Dr. Charles L. LeGrow Health Centre in Port aux Basques on Thursday. All other in person appointments at the hospital and MP Place — such as x-rays, blood collection, COVID-19 vaccinations and mental health and addictions services — will be rescheduled.

The health authority said it will contact patients to confirm whether scheduled virtual appointments or home visits will proceed.

The 11:45 a.m. Marine Atlantic ferry run to and from North Sydney, N.S. has been cancelled.

