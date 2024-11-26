Advertisement

🤯 The record breaking numbers behind Man City's UCL collapse

Manchester City are no strangers to breaking records, but their 3-3 draw with Feyenoord made them the holders of some that they definitely did not want.

Pep Guardiola's side were on course for all three points against Feyenoord as late as the 75th minute, cruising at 3-0 up against the Dutch champions.

But they managed to throw that away in the closing stages, and were forced to settle for a draw, stretching their winless run to a mammoth six games, and losing five of those.

Not only did they lose the game on expected goals, they became the first side in Champions League history to fail to win after leading 3-0 at the 75-minute mark.

Additionally, they have conceded two goals in three successive games for the first time in 61 years.

Just take a look at the stats below!

Next up for Haaland and co.? The small matter of Liverpool at Anfield...

