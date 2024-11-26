🤯 The record breaking numbers behind Man City's UCL collapse

Manchester City are no strangers to breaking records, but their 3-3 draw with Feyenoord made them the holders of some that they definitely did not want.

Pep Guardiola's side were on course for all three points against Feyenoord as late as the 75th minute, cruising at 3-0 up against the Dutch champions.

But they managed to throw that away in the closing stages, and were forced to settle for a draw, stretching their winless run to a mammoth six games, and losing five of those.

Not only did they lose the game on expected goals, they became the first side in Champions League history to fail to win after leading 3-0 at the 75-minute mark.

Additionally, they have conceded two goals in three successive games for the first time in 61 years.

Just take a look at the stats below!

75 - Manchester City are the first team in UEFA Champions League history to be leading a match by three goals as late as the 75th minute and fail to go on to win. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/QFkxrMUEbN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 26, 2024

1989 - Tonight against Feyenoord, Manchester City failed to win a match in which they led by three goals for the first time in all competitions since May 1989 against Bournemouth in the second tier (3-3). Swift. pic.twitter.com/qrPUZJP1MT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 26, 2024

Only three English sides have failed to win a #UCL game in which they were 3+ goals ahead:



◎ Arsenal vs Anderlecht (3-3)

◎ Liverpool vs Sevilla (3-3)

◉ Man City vs Feyenoord (3-3)



It's the first time City have conceded 2+ goals in six consecutive games in 61 years. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MW5xmSzMi7 — Squawka (@Squawka) November 26, 2024

Manchester City since October:



▪️6 games

▪️0 wins

▪️17 goals conceded pic.twitter.com/x6DRvh4x9Z — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) November 26, 2024

Next up for Haaland and co.? The small matter of Liverpool at Anfield...

📸 Carl Recine - 2024 Getty Images