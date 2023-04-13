Record-breaking heat in forecast just 1 week after an ice storm

Just one week after an ice storm coated the capital, a record high of 28 C is in the forecast for Thursday in Ottawa — though Environment Canada officials say the heat won't last.

The record high temperature for April 13 was set in 1945 when the mercury hit 26.7 C on that date. Friday is expected to fall just short of the April 14 record of 27.8 C, set in 1968.

The warmest April day ever was 31.1 C.

The early-season heat wave is much warmer than typical weather for the first full month of spring, according to Geoff Coulson, a meteorologist with Environment Canada. He said daytime temperatures normally sit around 11 C.

"We've got winds from the south bringing very warm air," said Coulson.

The meteorologist said the longer range forecast models show things will return to normal starting next week and continue that way for the rest of April.

"It's not to say we won't get a few days .... [that are] warmer than normal, but overall the trend seems to be things settling back to more seasonal values," said Coulson.

Pursuit of the patio

Restaurants have hastily built patios throughout the downtown to take advantage of the warm weather while it lasts.

"We're looking forward to it," said Bob Firestone, who was setting up the patio at Blue Cactus Bar and Grill in the ByWard Market on Wednesday.

"It's not often we get this weather this early. It gets warm, but not that warm."

Firestone says residents have "the most hunger for patios in Canada," and he expects business to be booming.