Record-breaking England thrash Netherlands – Friday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 17.
Cricket
England demolished the Netherlands.
NEW WORLD RECORD!! 😱
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 17, 2022
Our third 💯 of the innings from just 47 balls! The best white ball batter in the world, @josbuttler 🙌
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 17, 2022
A first ODI hundred for @dmalan29!! 🙌
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 17, 2022
A first international 💯 for @PhilSalt1! 🙌
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 17, 2022
This is insane.
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 17, 2022
Could be the first time that the highlights are the full 50 over’s
— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) June 17, 2022
England start the three-match ODI series with a bang 💥#NEDvENG pic.twitter.com/A5BJFtcWXZ
— ICC (@ICC) June 17, 2022
Football
Jordan Henderson turned 32.
A very happy birthday to @JHenderson! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/vQku2K7zcD
— England (@England) June 17, 2022
England began their preparations for Euro 2022 in strong fashion.
Good start from the team ❤️🦁 pic.twitter.com/Hb06RlCBTO
— Alex Greenwood (@AlexGreenwood) June 17, 2022
Tottenham continued their summer reinforcement push.
#WelcomeBissouma 🇲🇱 pic.twitter.com/8iNCCcHMut
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 17, 2022
Guess where Saints new boy Gavin Bazunu was on loan last season…
Welcome to (proper) Hampshire 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/el6VXOZJD5
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) June 17, 2022
Everton showed off the progress on their new stadium.
📹 | The latest drone footage from Bramley-Moore Dock!
Steelwork continues to mould the shape of our new stadium, with the structure now beginning to take shape on the south stand. 🏗️🏟️ pic.twitter.com/6lU0agKsmH
— Everton (@Everton) June 17, 2022
Reece James switched sports.
Switched it up! Different sport, but same result 😎 pic.twitter.com/6JJ5q8H36N
— Reece James (@reecejames_24) June 17, 2022
Emiliano Buendia was busy working.
Work 🔥
🤜🏼🤛🏼 @MadridAdolfo pic.twitter.com/aSIpyFmroX
— Emiliano Buendia (@EM10Buendia) June 17, 2022
Charlie Austin was ready to roll the dice.
Sometimes you’ve got to roll the dice many times through out my career so far I have rolled it, so why not once more!
— Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) June 17, 2022
Golf
A moment to savour for Matt Fitzpatrick.
Absolutely loved that one!! 😅 pic.twitter.com/i4lewsunks
— Matt Fitzpatrick (@MattFitz94) June 16, 2022
Tennis
Birthday wishes from Novak.
Happy birthday to the heart of our family! We love you so much @jelenadjokovic! ❤️❤️❤️ Срећан рођендан срцу наше породице ❤️ Волимо те 🤗 pic.twitter.com/icCnlAQ71F
— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) June 17, 2022