Record-breaking autumn heat fuels giant pumpkin bonanza

Ada Swift, 3, sits on top of the winning giant pumpkin at the Malvern Autumn Show last month - PA/Ben Birchall

Pumpkins could be bumper size this Halloween because of the warm autumn weather, farmers have said.

Temperatures in southern England could reach as high as 25°C on Sunday, way above typical for this time of year, the Met Office has said.

Richard Bower grows pumpkins on 20 acres at his pick-your-own patch on his farm in Lower Drayton, Staffordshire.

He said the plants were still growing, despite it being late in the season, thanks to the wet summer and the autumn warm weather.

Mr Bower said he expected the pumpkins to be bumper size by the time families come to pick them ahead of Halloween.

“They’ve actually just kept growing and growing,” he said. “As a farmer, you do all the best that you can, but you can’t control the weather so it’s a bit of wait and pray.

Last year was a bumper harvest in terms of the amount of pumpkins. This year yields are more average but with bigger pumpkins.”

The spell of hot autumn weather is also expected to be good for small mammals such as hedgehogs and dormice, the Woodland Trust said this week, as it will boost the berries they collect ahead of their hibernation.

“Hedgehogs feast on worms, beetles, and other insects, all of which will remain active for longer in the milder weather,” said Kate Lewthwaite, who heads up the Woodland Trust’s Citizen’s Science Team.

“Dormice can stock up on a bigger abundance of berries and nuts. It may also extend the active butterfly season for species like the red admiral.

“Of course, if this sort of weather pattern was hitting us in December, it would be much worse news with animals coming back out of hibernation prematurely.”

The weather is expected to cool after Sunday, although temperatures as high as 22C are forecast in London on Monday.

Stormy Scotland

Meanwhile, Scotland is expected to continue seeing significant rainfall on Sunday, as warm air from the south meeting cold air from the north triggers storms.

Climate scientists have expressed shock about the unseasonably hot September, which has broken global records.

The EU’s climate change service said 2023 is on track to become the hottest since at least 1940, with the global average temperature for January-September 52C (94F) higher than the average.

It said temperatures were expected to increase into next year as the regular El Niño phenomenon takes full effect.

Luke Barley, National Trees & Woodland Adviser at the National Trust, said: “Trees and woodlands can be remarkably resilient – but we are seeing trees showing various signs of stress due to successive years of drought and increasingly warm winters, which fail to kill off some of the insect pests that can affect native trees.

“Trees that are already stressed by drought are particularly susceptible to diseases, for instance, parkland oaks that we find affected by Acute Oak Decline.

“We also know that mature trees with thin crowns and declining vigour are potentially less able to resist pathogens.”