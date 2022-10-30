Record-breaking Alex Goode shines as Saracens overcome Sale Sharks

Charlie Morgan
·6 min read
Saracens' Alex Goode on his way to scoring their sideâ€™s first try during the Gallagher Premiership match at the StoneX Stadium, London - Record-breaking Alex Goode shines as Saracens overcome Sale Sharks - Adam Davy/PA
Saracens' Alex Goode on his way to scoring their sideâs first try during the Gallagher Premiership match at the StoneX Stadium, London - Record-breaking Alex Goode shines as Saracens overcome Sale Sharks - Adam Davy/PA

Saracens 33 Sale Sharks 22

Alex Goode broke the Saracens appearance record with a supreme individual performance as Saracens outlasted a spirited challenge from Sale Sharks to pull 10 points clear at the top of the Premiership table.

The sides were missing a handful of England squad members each,  yet a gripping encounter remained on a knife edge until two interventions at either end of the pitch from Nick Tompkins. The centre’s last-gasp tackle on Gus Warr was quickly followed by his team’s fourth try. Saracens, who were shown three yellow cards, now have seven victories out of seven to begin this season.

All too often, conversations on the topic of Goode linger over how one of the most intuitive players of his generation has not won more than 21 caps. This, his 339th Saracens game, was an opportunity to celebrate a phenomenal career as he passed Kris Chesney’s club record.

Francois Pienaar, Michael Lynagh, Philippe Sella, Floyd Steadman, Jamie George and Chesney were among those to form a guard of honour for Goode, who led out Saracens with son Remy in his arms. Sale, stung by Harlequins in Salford on their previous outing, rolled out their party-pooping plan.

No doubt wondering whether any emotion would encourage an error, Rob du Preez sent the kick-off directly to Goode. Although the catch was clean, Dan du Preez stripped the ball from Eroni Mawi two phases later. A swift flurry of passes allowed Tom O’Flaherty to dive over in the corner, but the try was scrubbed out due to a knock-on.

Within five minutes, Sale had crossed the line again and, this time, a surging maul with Ben Curry at the tail would not be denied. Rob du Preez’s conversion hit the post and stayed out, foreshadowing a rapid response from Saracens inspired by the man of the hour.

Goode’s towering restart was gathered by McFarland and, a few phases later, the former jinked through the defensive line and set off for a memorable try. Ivan van Zyl was in support but, in a very rare instance of him disregarding an unmarked teammate, Goode pinned his ears back.

Alex Goode of Saracens dives over for their first try during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Saracens and Sale Sharks at the StoneX Stadium - Record-breaking Alex Goode shines as Saracens overcome Sale Sharks - David Rogers/Getty Images
Alex Goode of Saracens dives over for their first try during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Saracens and Sale Sharks at the StoneX Stadium - Record-breaking Alex Goode shines as Saracens overcome Sale Sharks - David Rogers/Getty Images

Despite losing Jean-Luc du Preez prior to injury prior to kick-off, Sale could still call upon an operator as mean as Jono Ross and their pack, with Josh Beaumont and Ben Curry impressive, was squeezing Saracens. Rob Du Preez struck a penalty through the uprights and another muscular maul caused Wayne Barnes to jog under the posts.

Ben Earl, the hosts’ stand-in captain, was yellow-carded to complement the penalty try. Amid all of that, Goode shifted to fly-half as Manu Vunipola withdrew.

Daly braved a significant headwind to land a penalty from 40 metres and then Saracens opened up Sale brilliantly on the back of a breakdown turnover. Spinning out of a tackle, Goode fed Earl and Tompkins released Alex Lozowski. More slick passing, with Andy Christie, Tompkins and Earl prominent, caused inroads down the Saracens right. When the ball was moved back towards their left, McFarland cut a devastating angle off the shoulder of Lozowski and sprinted over.

Goode’s conversion tied up the contest and his penalty then put Saracens ahead. A 50-metre run from McFarland, which began in his own 22, drew astonishment from those at the StoneX but the score remained at 18-15, with Rob du Preez’s miss from long range in the last act of an entertaining half. The Goode exhibition would continue into the second period.

Dan du Preez split Saracens with a pick and go but was scythed down by Goode, who popped to his feet for a breakdown steal. Tompkins freed Alex Lewington down the left, giving Goode time to re-join the attack. Earl hit a line in midfield, slipped a tackle and scurried away. Daly would make it 26-15 with a 55-metre penalty, yet saw yellow after taking out an airborne Rob du Preez.

Saracens were reduced to 13 when Tompkins followed his backline colleague to the sin bin on the back of a head clash with Sam Hill. Sale put faith in their maul, and were eventually rewarded. Tommy Taylor was penalised for crawling over the whitewash before, moments later, another drive manufactured space out wide for Joe Carpenter.

Just 26-22 in front, Saracens faced a tricky last 15 minutes. Sale scented blood, and splintered a scrum to give their maul another launchpad. Ross Harrison, Dan du Preez and then Warr were all repelled in quick succession, Tompkins forcing the Sale scrum-half into touch.

This season seems to be about attacking ambition from Saracens, and they spread the ball across their own 22, via Tompkins, Daly and Goode, to allow Lewington to run them out of danger. Goode’s next trick was to thread a deft grubber through midfield. The relentless Tompkins harried Carpenter and pounced on the loose ball, registering a try bonus point in the process. Sale deserved a bonus point of their own, but the immense McFarland put paid to that with a trademark lineout steal.

Match details

Scoring: 0-5 B Curry try, 5-5 Goode try, 5-8 R du Preez penalty, 5-15 penalty try, 8-15 Daly penalty, 13-15 McFarland try, 15-15 Goode conversion, 18-15 Goode penalty, 23-15 Earl try, 26-15 Daly penalty, 26-20 Carpenter try, 26-22 R du Preez conversion, 31-22 Tompkins try, 33-22 Goode conversion

Saracens: A Goode; A Lewington, A Lozowksi, N Tompkins (J Hallett, 78), E Daly; M Vunipola (S Maitland, 15), I van Zyl (R de Haas, 78); E Mawi (J Flynn, 69), T Dan (E Lewis, 69), C Judge (M Riccioni, 45), C Hunter-Hill (A Kitchener, 78), T McFarland, A Christie (T Knight, 78), B Earl, J Wray

Sale Sharks: J Carpenter; A Reed (B McGuigan, 63), S James, S Hill, T O’Flaherty; R du Preez, G Warr (J Simpson, 80); S McIntyre (R Harrison, 55), T Taylor (E Ashman, 58), N Schonert (J Harper, 58), C Wiese (M Postlethwaite, 33), J Beaumont, J Ross (S Dugdale, 59), B Curry (T Curtis, 78), D du Preez

Yellow card: Earl 25, Daly 48, Tompkins 55

Latest Stories

  • How the Raptors stymied Embiid, Harden en route to big win over 76ers

    The Raptors were able to shut down the Sixers superstars when it mattered most. Toronto's big dogs came to play, too.

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Alfredsson says Hockey Hall of Fame induction a "validation" of career with Senators

    OTTAWA — When Daniel Alfredsson arrived in Ottawa in the fall of 1995, that 22-year-old would have never believed he'd one day find himself in the Hockey Hall of Fame. At that time the young Swede wasn't even sure he wanted to play out his first season in the NHL, but he persevered and went on to have an incredibly successful career that will culminate with his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Nov. 14th. Alfredsson will be inducted alongside fellow Swedes Daniel and Henrik Sedin and goa

  • NHL players tooting their own horn with personalized goal songs

    NHL players choosing their own goal songs is trending in a sport that's historically emphasized team and downplayed the individual. The Winnipeg Jets this season are among the latest clubs to let each player pick a song to reverberate through Canada Life Centre after he scores. "I think the fans have loved it. The players have definitely picked up on it. They've put some thought into it," said Kyle Balharry, True North Sports' senior director of game presentation. "It's bringing a lot of persona

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Spain's state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar's transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its acc

  • Canada's Denis Shapovalov beats American Taylor Fritz to advance at Vienna Open

    VIENNA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov is on to the quarterfinals of the Vienna Open. Shapovalov upset fourth-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 on Wednesday in the event's Round of 16. It's the seventh time the two have played each other, with the Richmond Hill, Ont., native improving to a 5-2 record against Fritz. Both Shapovalov and Fritz had 10 aces in their match but the Canadian won 78 per cent of his service points to the American's 60 per cent. Shapovalov also saved two o

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Coyotes roasted for makeshift visitors' facilities at Mullett Arena

    The Coyotes are once again the butt of many jokes on social media.

  • Canada's McIntosh, Mac Neil win World Cup gold, American Ledecky sets world record

    TORONTO — Canada's Summer McIntosh and American Katie Ledecky weren't sure what to expect in their first competitive event of the season at this week's FINA Swimming World Cup. The off-season rest apparently served them well. Both are already in record-breaking form. McIntosh set a world junior mark in the women's 400-metre medley while Ledecky set a world record in the 1,500 freestyle on Saturday night at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. "I knew that record was within reach just based on some

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Jets beat Coyotes 3-2 in overtime to spoil Mullett debut

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored 32 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets spoiled the Arizona Coyotes' Mullett Arena debut with a 3-2 victory Friday night. Arizona opened the season with six straight road games before returning to the desert and The Mullett. Mullett Arena, Arizona State University's new arena, is by far the smallest venue in the NHL and a temporary home until a permanent one is built. The Coyotes had the early jump in front of 5,000 mullet-wearing fans — headbands

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Canada's Shapovalov defeats Coric in straight sets to move on to Vienna Open final

    VIENNA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the Vienna Open final after topping Borna Coric 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Saturday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native won a blistering 95 per cent of his first-serve points in addition to hitting seven aces. Shapovalov also broke on three of his four opportunities. "Definitely another great match for me," Shapovalov said. "Obviously Borna’s played some long difficult matches, so I think the first set was very important. "I was really happy, I played a

  • Stevens leads Stampeders to 36-10 win over Roughriders, Mitchell saluted

    CALGARY — Bo Levi Mitchell handed the game ball to fellow quarterback Tommy Stevens after the Calgary Stampeders capped their 2022 regular season with a 36-10 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday. It was a poignant move because Mitchell, Calgary's all-time leading passer and twice the CFL's Most Outstanding Player, had walked off McMahon Stadium's turf for likely the last time as a Stampeder. In the final year of his contract, and with starter Jake Maier recently signing a

  • Kadri, Flames stay red hot in 4-1 win over Penguins

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri remained red-hot on Tuesday, extending his points streak to six games with two goals and an assist to lead the Calgary Flames to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jonathan Huberdeau, with his first as a Flame, and Michael Stone also scored for Calgary (5-1-0). Evgeni Malkin had the lone goal for Pittsburgh (4-2-1), which loses both ends of its back-to-back set in Alberta in regulation after starting the season with points in their first five games. Sidney Crosby,

  • Karate competitions now legal in Quebec after Criminal Code conundrum

    Karate competitions are no longer against the law in Quebec and, after a temporary shut down due to a legal oversight, competitions can resume, according to Karaté Québec. "It is a great relief for the entire Quebec karate community," said the organization's president, Stéphane Rivest, in a news release. After pressure from athletes, the province passed a decree exempting the sport from section 83 (2) the Criminal Code, ensuring competitions could continue to be held. About two weeks ago, Karaté

  • Rodrigues, Georgiev lead Avalanche past Rangers, 3-2 in SO

    NEW YORK (AP) — Evan Rodrigues scored in the deciding goal in the shootout and Alexandar Georgiev made 44 saves to beat his former team as the Colorado Avalanche edged the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rodrigues beat Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in the fourth round of the tiebreaker before Georgiev denied Alexis Lafreniere's attempt to seal the victory. Mikko Rantanen also scored in the shootout for Colorado and Artemi Panarin tallied for the Rangers. Valeri Nichushkin and Logan O'Con

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Soccer North: John Herdman's 'crazy' idea about to become reality for Canadian men's soccer team

    Richie Laryea and his Canadian men's soccer teammates are just a few weeks away from making coach John Herdman's "crazy thought" a reality when they take the field at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. That's how the 27-year-old Toronto native described Herdman's approach when he took over as coach of the men's team in 2018. The men's team hadn't qualified for the tournament since 1986. "He was telling guys we're going to go to 2022 World Cup ... and I think guys just started, 'ok, this is it, we're g