Record-breaking Alex Goode shines as Saracens overcome Sale Sharks

Saracens' Alex Goode on his way to scoring their sideâs first try during the Gallagher Premiership match at the StoneX Stadium, London

Saracens 33 Sale Sharks 22

Alex Goode broke the Saracens appearance record with a supreme individual performance as Saracens outlasted a spirited challenge from Sale Sharks to pull 10 points clear at the top of the Premiership table.

The sides were missing a handful of England squad members each, yet a gripping encounter remained on a knife edge until two interventions at either end of the pitch from Nick Tompkins. The centre’s last-gasp tackle on Gus Warr was quickly followed by his team’s fourth try. Saracens, who were shown three yellow cards, now have seven victories out of seven to begin this season.

All too often, conversations on the topic of Goode linger over how one of the most intuitive players of his generation has not won more than 21 caps. This, his 339th Saracens game, was an opportunity to celebrate a phenomenal career as he passed Kris Chesney’s club record.

Francois Pienaar, Michael Lynagh, Philippe Sella, Floyd Steadman, Jamie George and Chesney were among those to form a guard of honour for Goode, who led out Saracens with son Remy in his arms. Sale, stung by Harlequins in Salford on their previous outing, rolled out their party-pooping plan.

No doubt wondering whether any emotion would encourage an error, Rob du Preez sent the kick-off directly to Goode. Although the catch was clean, Dan du Preez stripped the ball from Eroni Mawi two phases later. A swift flurry of passes allowed Tom O’Flaherty to dive over in the corner, but the try was scrubbed out due to a knock-on.

Within five minutes, Sale had crossed the line again and, this time, a surging maul with Ben Curry at the tail would not be denied. Rob du Preez’s conversion hit the post and stayed out, foreshadowing a rapid response from Saracens inspired by the man of the hour.

Goode’s towering restart was gathered by McFarland and, a few phases later, the former jinked through the defensive line and set off for a memorable try. Ivan van Zyl was in support but, in a very rare instance of him disregarding an unmarked teammate, Goode pinned his ears back.

Alex Goode of Saracens dives over for their first try during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Saracens and Sale Sharks at the StoneX Stadium

Despite losing Jean-Luc du Preez prior to injury prior to kick-off, Sale could still call upon an operator as mean as Jono Ross and their pack, with Josh Beaumont and Ben Curry impressive, was squeezing Saracens. Rob Du Preez struck a penalty through the uprights and another muscular maul caused Wayne Barnes to jog under the posts.

Ben Earl, the hosts’ stand-in captain, was yellow-carded to complement the penalty try. Amid all of that, Goode shifted to fly-half as Manu Vunipola withdrew.

Daly braved a significant headwind to land a penalty from 40 metres and then Saracens opened up Sale brilliantly on the back of a breakdown turnover. Spinning out of a tackle, Goode fed Earl and Tompkins released Alex Lozowski. More slick passing, with Andy Christie, Tompkins and Earl prominent, caused inroads down the Saracens right. When the ball was moved back towards their left, McFarland cut a devastating angle off the shoulder of Lozowski and sprinted over.

Goode’s conversion tied up the contest and his penalty then put Saracens ahead. A 50-metre run from McFarland, which began in his own 22, drew astonishment from those at the StoneX but the score remained at 18-15, with Rob du Preez’s miss from long range in the last act of an entertaining half. The Goode exhibition would continue into the second period.

Dan du Preez split Saracens with a pick and go but was scythed down by Goode, who popped to his feet for a breakdown steal. Tompkins freed Alex Lewington down the left, giving Goode time to re-join the attack. Earl hit a line in midfield, slipped a tackle and scurried away. Daly would make it 26-15 with a 55-metre penalty, yet saw yellow after taking out an airborne Rob du Preez.

Saracens were reduced to 13 when Tompkins followed his backline colleague to the sin bin on the back of a head clash with Sam Hill. Sale put faith in their maul, and were eventually rewarded. Tommy Taylor was penalised for crawling over the whitewash before, moments later, another drive manufactured space out wide for Joe Carpenter.

Just 26-22 in front, Saracens faced a tricky last 15 minutes. Sale scented blood, and splintered a scrum to give their maul another launchpad. Ross Harrison, Dan du Preez and then Warr were all repelled in quick succession, Tompkins forcing the Sale scrum-half into touch.

This season seems to be about attacking ambition from Saracens, and they spread the ball across their own 22, via Tompkins, Daly and Goode, to allow Lewington to run them out of danger. Goode’s next trick was to thread a deft grubber through midfield. The relentless Tompkins harried Carpenter and pounced on the loose ball, registering a try bonus point in the process. Sale deserved a bonus point of their own, but the immense McFarland put paid to that with a trademark lineout steal.

Match details

Scoring: 0-5 B Curry try, 5-5 Goode try, 5-8 R du Preez penalty, 5-15 penalty try, 8-15 Daly penalty, 13-15 McFarland try, 15-15 Goode conversion, 18-15 Goode penalty, 23-15 Earl try, 26-15 Daly penalty, 26-20 Carpenter try, 26-22 R du Preez conversion, 31-22 Tompkins try, 33-22 Goode conversion

Saracens: A Goode; A Lewington, A Lozowksi, N Tompkins (J Hallett, 78), E Daly; M Vunipola (S Maitland, 15), I van Zyl (R de Haas, 78); E Mawi (J Flynn, 69), T Dan (E Lewis, 69), C Judge (M Riccioni, 45), C Hunter-Hill (A Kitchener, 78), T McFarland, A Christie (T Knight, 78), B Earl, J Wray

Sale Sharks: J Carpenter; A Reed (B McGuigan, 63), S James, S Hill, T O’Flaherty; R du Preez, G Warr (J Simpson, 80); S McIntyre (R Harrison, 55), T Taylor (E Ashman, 58), N Schonert (J Harper, 58), C Wiese (M Postlethwaite, 33), J Beaumont, J Ross (S Dugdale, 59), B Curry (T Curtis, 78), D du Preez

Yellow card: Earl 25, Daly 48, Tompkins 55