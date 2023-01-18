Record-breaking +21% global increase in self-service bike rentals operated by JCDecaux

JCDecaux
·6 min read
JCDecaux
JCDecaux

  

Record-breaking +21% global increase in self-service bike rentals operated by JCDecaux

  

Paris, 18 January 2023 JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide and pioneer in self-service bike rental schemes, reported a very strong performance of its self-service bike schemes throughout the world in 2022, with total rentals up 21% compared with 2021. In France, the number of rentals has increased by 14% compared to last year.

Genuine solutions for urban mobility which complement public transport networks and walking, self-service bikes (SSB) and medium and long-term rentals contribute to the mitigation of climate change and the improvement of the quality of life in cities thanks to emission-free transport. More than 755 million journeys were completed using the self-service bikes operated by JCDecaux since their roll-out in Vienna (Austria) in 2003, and with a number of French cities returning to levels equivalent or higher than the pre-Covid period (notably in Toulouse with +2% in rentals in 2022 vs 2019 and +14% compared with 2021), other SSB systems reported exceptional performances in 2022.

Numerous records broken in Lyon in 2022
Annual rental record, record number of long-term subscribers and record monthly rentals… in 2022, Vélo’v was consistently popular among Lyon’s residents and visitors to the city:

  • After a previous record set in 2021, Vélo’v reported more than 10.5 million rentals during 2022, up 16%. This represents another new record since the introduction of the service in 2005

  • At the end of December 2022, close to 84,000 long-term subscribers were registered, up 10% compared with the previous year

  • During 2022, Vélo’v also chalked up 10 new monthly rental records and reported a 25% increase in rentals over the full year compared with 2019

Global mobility solutions anchored in the daily lives of the people of Nantes 
The bicloo service is particularly popular with users and provides a comprehensive offering which is part of an active local mobility policy that promotes the energy transition, public health and the quality of urban life.

  • biclooPlus, the self-service bikes, returned to pre-Covid levels in 2022. Users were attracted by their ease of use, the freedom from parking and theft concerns and the fact that they complement public transport:

    • 1,197,946 journeys were carried out using biclooPlus in 2022, i.e. +14% vs 2021

    • 92% of users were satisfied with the biclooPlus service*

  • monbicloo, the long-term bike rental service, continues to attract numerous city residents:

    • 2,320 people rented a monbicloo bike in 2022

    • 51% of users stated that they use their monbicloo bike for journeys that they would have made by car otherwise*

    • 84% are considering purchasing their own bike after their rental

    • 97% satisfaction levels with the monbicloo service*

  • biclooPark, bike parking solutions, are still attracting new users based on the security needs of cyclists:

    • the different biclooPark offerings attracted a cumulative total of 2,679 full-year subscriptions at the end of 2022, i.e. up +61% year-on-year

    • 86% of users are satisfied with the biclooPark service*

                *Internal survey carried out in July 2022 with bicloo subscribers – 2,608 respondents

Rental demand up sharply in several countries
In 2022, SSB systems outside France also reported very strong performances:

  • The city of Luxembourg, an economic and tourist hub, rolled out a self-service bike system with station-charging electric pedal-assist in 2018 as part of its contract with JCDecaux. A genuine success, which has seen the number of rentals multiplied by 7.3 since launch, the system saw its numbers surge in 2022: the 900 Vel’OH! bikes reported close to 1.2 million rentals, i.e. +47% compared with 2021 and +70% compared with 2019

  • With 84 stations and 840 bikes rented on average 5.3 times per day, the city of Ljubljana in Slovenia has one of the most successful self-service bike systems in the world. Since their introduction by JCDecaux in 2011, the Bicikelj bikes have been extremely popular and have given a new lease of life to biking in Ljubljana, which has become one of the 20 cities since 2015 that is most bike-friendly according to the Copenhagenize index. In 2022, the number of rentals was up 35% compared with the pre-Covid period

  • In Spain, the country’s two biggest SSB systems enjoyed a recovery in
    2022: the 2,750 Valenbisi (Valencia) reported a strong growth, with rental numbers up +23% compared with 2021, while the 2,500 Sevici (Seville) reported +17% growth in rentals compared with 2021

This success is based on several factors which together show the strength of JCDecaux’s “green mobility” model: proven equipment that is constantly improved, robust and reliable information systems, expert and dedicated operating teams as well as a cutting-edge digital experience. JCDecaux is the only integrated company which designs and operates the equipment, contributing to the continuous improvement of our service worldwide.

Since the early 2000s, JCDecaux has worked to bring self-service bikes to as many people as possible. Today, the Group operates more than 25,000 bikes in 10 countries and 73 cities, with
a particularly well-developed network in France. As a trusted partner to local authorities in championing intermodal travel, JCDecaux leverages its expertise and powers of innovation to help cities and citizens meet the challenges of mobility. SSBs as well as their related infrastructure are along with bus shelters, among the activities that are eligible for the “Green Taxomony”. This framework which was implemented by the European Commission aims to prioritise the financing of activities that already contribute significantly to the low-carbon transition objectives and also to encourage and accelerate the emergence and expansion of transition activities. In 2021, Taxonomy-eligible revenues amounted to 39% of the Group’s revenue.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: “As 2023 marks the anniversary of our SSB activity, we are proud to have led the way for shared eco-friendly urban mobility in 2003 and to have contributed to promoting changes in behaviour throughout the world. In line with the Group’s business model, we are delighted to finance our bike networks with advertising street furniture so that we can keep subscription and user fees as low as possible without impacting taxpayers. The strong rental levels which we have enjoyed in recent months confirm that bikes have been adopted as a sustainable means of transport for daily journeys across the world. I would like to thank our teams for their commitment to providing an outstanding service to our customers and to shaping the future of self-service bikes which enhances the quality of life in cities. They benefit from strong market recognition, notably in France where Cyclocity, JCDecaux’s consolidated subsidiary operating self-service bikes was elected Customer Service of the Year for the fourth year in the individual personal transport category*, in November 2022. Working alongside its partner cities to provide useful services for the public, JCDecaux continues to reimagine the future of shared bikes to enhance users’ experience and facilitate their daily travel.

*Elected Customer Service of the Year 2023 - Individual personal transport category – BVA survey – Viséo

Key Figures for JCDecaux

  • 2021 revenue: €2,745m (a) – 9-month 2022 revenue: €2,283m (a)

  • N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

  • A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries

  • 957,706 advertising panels worldwide

  • Present in 3,518 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

  • 10,720 employees

  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

  • JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.6/5), CDP (A- Leadership), MSCI (AA) and has achieved Platinum Medal status from EcoVadis

  • 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

  • Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

  • N°1 worldwide in street furniture (530,143 advertising panels)

  • N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 215 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,753 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in Europe for billboards (72,611 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (596,831 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (232,268 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (64,893 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (20,808 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (14,177 advertising panels)

         (a) Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.
Join us on Twitter, Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram and Youtube.

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

 


 

Attachment


Latest Stories

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Andreescu's 'Aha moment' made Australian Open win possible

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Bianca Andreescu traces the path that brought her back to the tennis tour after a mental health break — and, on Monday, put her back in the win column thanks to beating a seeded opponent at the Australian Open — to what she calls “an ‘Aha’ moment” on a beach in Costa Rica during a spiritual retreat nearly a year ago. Here, then, is how the 22-year-old Canadian described that epiphany in an interview with The Associated Press at Melbourne Park: “I am meant to play the

  • Blazers prepare for post-season run ahead of first Memorial Cup appearance since 1995

    Just because the Kamloops Blazers are guaranteed a Memorial Cup berth, doesn't mean they're taking their feet off the gas. Blazers general manager Shaun Clouston made big moves ahead of the Western Hockey League's trade deadline, gearing his team up for a deep post-season run. He did all that even though Kamloops is hosting the Memorial Cup, making the Blazers the only team with a guaranteed berth in the national major junior championship. "We know we're in the tournament, so we're looking forwa

  • Titans interview Bears' Cunningham, Cards' Harris for GM job

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans interviewed Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Quentin Harris, Arizona's vice president of player personnel, on Saturday for their general manager job. The Titans confirmed they concluded the latest interviews late Saturday afternoon, the third straight day the search committee headed up by controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has interviewed a pair of candidates. She is looking to replace Jon Robinson, fired Dec. 6 in his seventh seas

  • Hockey world remembers Gino Odjick: 'Tough guy with a kind heart'

    The Vancouver Canucks legend died on Sunday at the age of 52.

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • In Paris, Bulls and Pistons enjoy sights, culture and opera

    PARIS (AP) — Detroit guard Rodney McGruder had never experienced anything like this. He walked into the foyer of the Paris Opera House, then stopped and looked up to stare in silence at artwork dating back to the 19th century. Finally, he spoke. “This is something else,” McGruder said. “This is incredible.” Such was precisely the reaction that the Pistons wanted their players to have on this trip. The Pistons and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Paris on Thursday night, though this journey — acro

  • Gino Odjick, Canucks fan favourite, dead at 52

    Former Vancouver Canucks enforcer and fan favourite Gino Odjick has died at the age of 52. His death was confirmed by the team and his sister, Dina Odjick, on Sunday. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," Dina wrote on Facebook. Odjick played in the NHL from 1990 to 2002, including eight years in Vancouver and two in Montreal. He also played for the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers, recording a career total 64 goals, 73 assists and 2,567 pena

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Hughes, Bratt lead Devils' 6-2 rout of Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist, and Jesper Bratt also scored two goals in the New Jersey Devils' third straight victory, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Hughes got his 50th point of the season by scoring in New Jersey's three-goal first period. He added his 28th goal of the season in the final minutes of a blowout win in the first stop of the Devils' four-game West Coast road swing. Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves, while Jesper Boqvist and Dougie Hamilton

  • Grzelcyk breaks late tie, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    BOSTON (AP) — The NHL-best Boston Bruins haven’t lost back-to-back games all season, and they wanted to keep it that way. “The game meant more to us than I imagined before the game,” coach Jim Montgomery said after Boston bounced back from its first shutout of the season and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night. “And I’m glad it did,” Montgomery added. “We’re proud of not having lost two in a row. There was a purpose to what we were doing — not only because it was a second-place te

  • Martin Jones, Lucas Raymond, Nikita Kucherov named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Seattle goaltender Martin Jones, Detroit left-wing Lucas Raymond and Tampa Bay right-wing Nikita Kucherov have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Jones went 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average, .933 save percentage and two shutouts to help the Kraken to a four-win week and a sweep of a seven-game road trip. He opened the week with consecutive shutouts, making 21 saves in a 4-0 victory over Montreal on Jan. 9 and 27 stops in a 3-0 win against Boston on Thursday. It marke

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Raptors recover after Barrett tying slam, edge Knicks in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 33 points, Scottie Barnes had 26 points and the Toronto Raptors recovered in overtime after RJ Barrett's tying slam with 0.6 seconds left in regulation to beat the New York Knicks 123-121 on Monday. Pascal Siakam had 20 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Raptors, but he was on the bench after fouling out when Toronto had to wait out Jalen Brunson's missed 3-pointer in the final second before emerging with the victory. O.G. Anunoby hit two 3-point

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that