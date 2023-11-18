For the record

• We named the founders of the See Red Women’s Workshop as Julia Franco, Pru Stevenson and Suzy Mackie, who met at art school in the 1970s. However, a quote attributed to “the trio” in connection with the printing collective’s work being part of a current exhibition at Tate Britain may have inadvertently suggested Franco contributed to that text. In fact she died in 1980. We apologise for the error (The grid, 29 October, New Review, p6).

• An article about the impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on communities in the UK (A war dividing British friends and families, 12 November, p36) was accompanied by an image captioned as, “A Kosher restaurant in Golders Green, London, vandalised on 9 October”. However, the Metropolitan police had already said that so far they were treating the incident as part of a potentially linked series of burglaries in the area, rather than a hate crime.

• Rishi Sunak sat next to Suella Braverman during the debate on the king’s speech, not “at prime minister’s questions”; the debate replaced PMQs that day (Why my cagoule may be poppyless this year, 12 November, New Review, p5).

• A report on the Middlesbrough v Leicester game (Greenwood’s late screamer rouses Boro as Leicester falter, 12 November, Sport, p6) said Leicester had their first league defeat of the season the previous week against Leeds. In fact they had already lost 1-0 to Hull City on 2 September.

