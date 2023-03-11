For the record

• Listed among places to visit in Kent was Hartley Farm Shop, but the description provided was for another farm shop of the same name in Wiltshire (Seven Wonders of the Weald, 5 March, Magazine, p35).

• An interview with Cate Blanchett said that if she were to win an Academy award this year she would “become only the third actress in history to have been awarded three or more Oscars. (The other two are Frances McDormand and Katharine Hepburn.)” In fact, there are four women with at least three Oscars across the leading and supporting role categories – Meryl Streep and Ingrid Bergman being the other two. Blanchett currently has an award in each category, while McDormand and Hepburn’s acting Oscars are all for leading roles (‘This woman has inhabited my dreams’, 12 February, New Review, p8).

• Cocaine Bear was described as a film “based on a 1985 true story about a bear in Tennessee who snuffled a stash of drug smugglers’ cocaine and went into a deep-fried southern frenzy”. To clarify: the real-life bear was found dead after eating the drugs, but the film imagines events had it survived and run amok (Zoological zeitgeist, 26 February, p40).

• An image said to show John Heslop-Harrison, the botanist accused of a fraud involving the planting of rare grasses on the Isle of Rum, was actually of his son John, known as Jack, director of Kew Gardens 1970 to 1976 (What science’s worst hoaxes can teach us, 26 February, p32).

• Other recently amended articles include:

