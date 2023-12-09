For the record

• A picture caption in New Review misidentifies three of the actors appearing in Infinite Life at the Dorfman theatre in London (“Minute by minute”, p30). The image shows, from left to right, Kristine Nielsen, Brenda Pressley, Marylouise Burke and Mia Katigbak.

• An article about the UK Covid-19 inquiry (Anger grows at ‘sacrifice’ of care home residents, 3 December, p7) said that Dame Jenny Harries was, in 2020, “the deputy chief medical officer”; to clarify, Harries was the deputy chief medical officer “for England”. She is now head of the UK Health Security Agency.

• A picture caption accompanying an article about cultural projects in Saudi Arabia incorrectly said that Wadi AlFann, or Valley of the Arts, which is due to open in 2026, will include an installation called Falling Stones Garden by the Emirati artist Mohammed Ahmed Ibrahim. In fact, as the article itself made clear, that work was in the 2022 Desert X exhibition in AlUla, and is now on display at the Habitas hotel (Are Saudi Arabia’s gigaprojects the greatest feat of image-laundering the world has ever seen?, 3 December, New Review, p16).

• The Olio app, which enables users to donate spare food, has a team of 100,000 volunteers collecting leftovers, not 10,000 as we said in a profile of the enterprise’s CEO, Tessa Clarke (26 November, p62).

• Other recently amended articles include:

