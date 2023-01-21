For the record

• An article about seasonal infections said there had been at least 74 deaths from group A streptococcus this winter, including 19 children. Those figures were only correct up to 11 December; the most recent figures, to 8 January, show 190 deaths, including 30 children (Immunity debt: does it really exist?, 15 January, New Review, p20).

• A review of the documentary The US and the Holocaust in a TV roundup (The tricky art of baring all, 15 January, New Review, p28) referred to President Theodore Roosevelt sympathising with the Jewish people; that should have said President Franklin D Roosevelt.

• The proceeds from the 2012 sale of a version of The Scream went towards Petter Olsen’s museum at Ramme and the restoration of Edvard Munch’s house there, not to the reopening of the Munch Museum in Oslo as a story said based on information provided (From ocean liner to forest barn, the strange life of a Munch frieze, 15 January, p3).

• The name of the Manchester bakery Companio was misspelled as “Campanio” in a feature (Rising to the challenge, 8 January, Observer Magazine, p12).

Other recently amended articles include:

