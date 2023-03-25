For the record

• An opinion piece mistakenly referred to Nigel Sharrocks, husband of the BBC journalist Fiona Bruce, as a “Tory donor”. He has informed us that he has never made a donation to the Conservative party (I’ve shown my BBC licence fee the red card, 19 March, New Review, p5).

• Michael Booker is the editorial director of GB News, not its news editor, as an article said. And, owing to a misunderstanding, he was misquoted as saying that presenter Mark Steyn did not do the Ofcom training offered to him; in fact, he undertook the training on joining the channel. Steyn also worked partly from his home in New Hampshire, not “Canada” (Farage, Fox and rolling outrage: on the inside of GB News, 12 March, p26).

• Ofgem is the energy regulator, not Ofcom, as we said (Solar panel firm leaves Londoners in the dark about their installations, 12 March, p47).

• Other recently amended articles include:

Boris Johnson makes last-ditch bid to discredit Partygate inquiry

A Brief History of Time is ‘wrong’, Stephen Hawking told collaborator

Thérèse Coffey’s ‘eat turnips’ message leaves bitter taste after UK’s biggest grower gives up

Dogs and cats could be passing on drug-resistant bugs to owners, study finds

Rather fetching: classic portraits of dogs – in pictures

• Write to the Readers’ Editor, the Observer, York Way, London N1 9GU, email observer.readers@observer.co.uk, tel 020 3353 4736