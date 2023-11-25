For the record

• An article omitted the word “not” from a quote posted on X by Elon Musk: “To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize” (Rows and rockets blow up as Elon Musk’s companies endure turbulent weekend, 19 November, p14).

• A travel feature (The art of visiting Paris, 12 November, Magazine, p41) said the set menu dinner at Le Restaurant, Musée D’Orsay, costs €31. That is the price for lunch, whereas dinner, which is available on late-night Thursdays, is €49.

• The village of Lerryn, in Cornwall, was described as being famous for its “stepping stones across the River Fowey”. We meant across the River Lerryn, which is a tributary of the River Fowey (How villagers saved their tiny Cornish school – by paying a second teacher, 19 November, p14).

