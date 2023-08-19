For the record

• An editing error led an article to say that “the Channel Islands” were largely evacuated before the Nazis arrived; the intended reference was to Alderney only (Inquiry into Nazi camps creates bitter divide on Alderney, 13 August, p10).

• Lee Anderson, a Conservative party deputy chairman, is the MP for Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, not Stoke (Let’s stop kidding ourselves we’re a rich nation and get real... we’ve gone bust, 13 August, p46). And Jeremy Kite is the leader of Dartford borough council, not Dartmouth (If Mick’n’Keef don’t give satisfaction, try Millicent, the Miner or the Weebles, 13 August, p40).

• An article about the Mütter Museum in Philadelphia referenced “a new curator”, Kate Quinn; she is the executive director (Siamese twins, Einstein’s brain – and a museum’s ethical dilemma, 13 August, p27).

• We said that Wren was the term used for “female naval officers”. In fact, it referred to all personnel serving with the Women’s Royal Naval Service (Just who is this war heroine? The hunt is on to identify Wren, 6 August, p15).

• An article (Cherish the Championship, 6 August, Sport, p20) said that Rotherham had never reached a domestic cup final; in fact, they contested the inaugural League Cup final in 1961, where they were beaten over two legs by Aston Villa.

• The Edinburgh fringe show Murder, She Didn’t Write was misnamed Murder, She Didn’t (The curious case of the fringe, the punters and the boom in cosy crime, 6 August, p8).

