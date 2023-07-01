For the record

• A panel on the top six scores by English batters in women’s Test cricket history (Better than Betty, 25 June, Sport, p2) said that Sarah Taylor scored 177 against South Africa in 2003; it was Claire Taylor who achieved this.

• An article (‘Don’t stop us now’: tribute acts protest against Facebook ban, 25 June, p18) suggested that Facebook had introduced a new policy on impersonation in March. However, the social media platform’s parent company, Meta, has since told us that its policy, which requires that an account does not mislead others into believing it belongs to someone else, is “longstanding”.

• The Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas was featured in an article (What does Le Corbusier mean to today’s architects?, 25 June, New Review, p14) but owing to an editing error his surname was misspelt as “Koolhas”.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

• Corfe Castle is in Dorset, not Devon as we said in the caption to a photo of the Roads to Rail steam fair (Snapshot, 25 June, p21).

• Other recently amended articles include:

Still nurturing love and vines: the centenarian who built Barcelona’s first roof garden

Senior Tory accused of conflict of interest over V&A fundraiser

‘Designing a vaccine that covers all cancers is hard’: biotech pioneer Lindy Durrant

• Write to the Readers’ Editor, the Observer, York Way, London N1 9GU, email observer.readers@observer.co.uk, tel 020 3353 4736