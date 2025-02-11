Record 126 million viewers estimated for Super Bowl

For the third year running, a record number of viewers tuned into the Super Bowl.

An estimated 126 million people watched the Eagles trounce the Chiefs on Sunday in New Orleans across Fox, Fox Deportes, Tubi, Telemundo, and the NFL’s digital channels, Fox Sports announced on Monday.

Viewership peaked in the second quarter, with a whopping 135.7 million tuning in.

The audience numbers break 2024’s record-setting 123.7 million viewers on CBS, and the previous year’s then-record of 115.1 million on Fox.

A number of factors may have played into this year’s super-popular Super Bowl, from strong momentum after a record-setting audience of 57.7 million for the AFC Championship Game, to those hoping for a celebrity moment from Taylor Swift as she cheered on her boyfriend Travis Kelce, the Chiefs tight end.

There were other notable draws for the New Orleans match-up, including a much-hyped halftime show from rap star Kendrick Lamar, as well as President Trump watching the game from the stands.

Super Bowl set records for viewership and sports betting (AP)

The Eagles and the TV execs at Fox weren’t the only ones celebrating.

BetMGM Sportsbook and Caesars Sportsbook both said the Super Bowl set records for their sports books.

There was some concern at the beginning of the year that the Super Bowl wouldn’t go forward, after a terror attack struck New Year’s Day revelers on Bourbon Street.