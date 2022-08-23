Record 1,295 people in one day cross Channel in small boats

Rajeev Syal
<span>Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA</span>
Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA

A record 1,295 people crossed the Channel in small boats on Monday, heightening concern that the Home Office’s aggressive policies have failed to curb the numbers making dangerous journeys to the UK.

It was the highest number in a single day since records began in 2018, surpassing 1,185 on a day in November last year. The Ministry of Defence said 27 boats made the crossing on Monday.

It comes despite increasingly aggressive and expensive policies from Priti Patel’s department. This year she has struck a £120m deal to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, she has asked Royal Navy vessels to rescue boats in UK waters, and she has threatened to turn boats around and send them back to France.

The Refugee Council said the figures were “yet more evidence if needed that the government’s cruel Rwanda removals plan – supposedly a deterrent to dangerous Channel crossings – simply isn’t working. Ministers must urgently rethink and create safe routes for people fleeing persecution.”

In Dover on Monday the threats did not appear to have put off people from seeking refuge in the UK. Babies and several other young children, some wrapped in blankets and wearing woollen hats, were among the people seen being brought ashore. Life vests were pictured lying in piles on the Kent dockside after dinghies and other vessels were intercepted in the Channel.

A pile of life vests on the dockside in Dover on Monday
A pile of life vests on the dockside in Dover on Monday. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA

The crossings came after a three-day hiatus between Friday and Sunday when no arrivals were recorded.

This year to date more than 22,600 people have arrived in the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats such as dinghies, the figures suggest. At the equivalent point in 2021, the cumulative total was just under 12,500.

Patel has said the five-year trial signed in the spring with the Rwandan government will discourage asylum seekers from crossing the Channel. So far no asylum seekers have been sent to Rwanda, which has already spent an initial £120m handed over by the UK.

Patel and Boris Johnson have said Rwanda is a safe destination for people seeking refuge in the UK and that “tens of thousands” will be flown 4,000 miles and told to set up a new life in central Africa.

However, the high court in London heard this month that an official at the Foreign Office who had expertise on Rwanda raised concerns about torture and extrajudicial killings of political opponents of the regime.

“There are state control, security, surveillance structures from the national level down,” the official wrote. “Political opposition is not tolerated and arbitrary detention, torture and even killings are accepted methods of enforcing control too.”

A report from the home affairs select committee last month found that the rise in crossings “may be attributed to scaremongering from people traffickers that because of new regulations coming in across the Channel it will be much harder to access the UK in future, so they had better get on with it.”

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, the two candidates to succeed Johnson as prime minister, have said they will stick with the Rwanda scheme. However, there is growing speculation that Patel will be replaced at the Home Office under the new prime minister.

The Home Office has been approached for a comment.

