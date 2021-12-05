For the record

This week’s corrections



We said that “Cambridge University became the first UK institution to officially repatriate a Benin bronze”. To clarify: it was Jesus College, Cambridge, which is a college of the university but a legally separate institution (“Victorians buried truth of atrocities in the plundering of Benin bronzes”, 21 November, page 19).

A book review referred to a poem about a statue of Clio in the US Capitol and said it was written in 1851 by President John Adams. In fact it was written in 1840 by former President John Quincy Adams (“Witness to the last days of a would-be dictator”, 28 November, New Review, page 38).

Edward Powys Mathers, the Observer’s cryptic crossword setter in the 1920s and 1930s, wrote poems that were accompanied by illustrations of lesbian figures, but he did not draw these illustrations himself, as an article said (“I took on Torquemada’s fiendish literary puzzle. And yes, it was torture”, 28 November, page 50).

Other recently amended articles include:

