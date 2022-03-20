For the record

• Dmitry Rybolovlev is not the owner of Club Brugge; it is another Belgian football club, Cercle Brugge, that he owns (Abramovich is but one in a long list of tainted owners. Is there no end to this sportswashing? 13 March, p46).

• Valery Gergiev was described on first mention as a conductor and on second as a composer. The former is correct (Charity that supported St Petersburg ballet and opera closes its doors, 13 March, p11).

• The illustrator of a retelling of Rudyard Kipling’s How the Rhinoceros Got His Skin is Daron Parton, rather than Miles Kelly (With just two days to make an outfit, we settle for an inside-out jumper and an improvised horn, 13 March, Magazine, p49).

• The main picture with a travel feature on walks (Reach your peak, 13 March, Magazine, p45) showed hikers on the Peak District’s Mam Tor, not Chrome Hill as the caption said.

• Benjamin Hoff’s The Tao of Pooh was published in 1982, not 2003 (Are blockchain-based DAOs really a utopian revolution in the making?, 13 March, the New Review, p27).

