For the record

• We misquoted Ed Humpherson, the director general of the UK Statistics Authority, as saying: “... we’re on the side of the statistics. We are a referee in the debate.” What he said was: “We are not a referee in the debate (Downing St warned repeatedly about job figures before rebuke, 6 March, p31).

• An article said: “I remember my gran being sent tapes by the RNLI when her sight started failing.” This should, of course, have referred to the RNIB (Let me tell you a story, 6 March, the New Review, p31).

• The French officer at the centre of the Dreyfus affair was Alfred Dreyfus, not Albert, as an opinion article named him (Far right and far left alike admired Putin. Now we’ve all turned against strongmen, 6 March, p58).

• A restaurant review omitted the final “d” in the place name Pontypridd (Dining in Cardiff has been reformed – as an exceptional lunch at the Heathcock demonstrates, 6 March, Observer magazine, p24).

Other recently amended articles include:

