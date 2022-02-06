For the record

This week’s corrections



• An article referred to “the start of the millennium, when an SPD-led German government refused to join America’s war on terror”. We meant “America’s war in Iraq” (Ghosts of Germany’s past rise again as Scholz seeks a way to solve Ukraine crisis, 30 January, p24).

• A picture of Ukrainian soldiers training with British supplied weapons showed an anti-tank missile, not “anti-aircraft missiles” as the caption said (UK prepared to commit extra forces to Nato allies as Russia tension mounts, 30 January, p5).

• The Dunedin Country House hotel, recommended in a travel feature for those going to admire the sunset at East Yorkshire’s Spurn Point, is in Patrington, not “near Packington” as we said. The latter is about 120 miles away in Leicestershire. Meanwhile, a photograph taken from Ditchling Beacon in East Sussex showed sunrise, not sunset as implied (The sky’s the limit, 30 January, Magazine, p35).

Other recently amended articles include:

The big picture: Mary Ellen Mark captures teens on the streets of Seattle

A groundbreaking Strictly final in step with modern Britain

Juke & Loe, Sheffield: ‘Bold cooking designed to satisfy’ – restaurant review

Write to the Readers’ Editor, the Observer, York Way, London N1 9GU, email observer.readers@observer.co.uk, tel 020 3353 4736