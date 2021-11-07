For the record

An article about UK-France relations misrepresented an excerpt from a letter sent by the French prime minister, Jean Castex, to the European commission president, Ursula von der Leyen. We reported that Castex told her the UK must be shown that it causes more damage to leave the EU than to remain. He was referring to what the EU should make clear “to European public opinion”, not specifically the UK (France and UK told: end dispute or you’ll wreck Cop26 summit, 31 October, page 1).

An interview with the actor Nicholas Braun misnamed Mark Mylod, a director on the TV show Succession, as “Mike Mylod” (“‘How is it that I have ended up here?’”, 31 October, Magazine, page 8).

We misnamed Robert Aske, the leader of the 1536 Pilgrimage of Grace revolt, as Richard Aske and said that he was “hung, drawn and quartered”. According to the Oxford Dictionary of National Biography, he was hung in chains (Hilary Mantel tells a great tale – but our ruined abbeys tell another, says English Heritage expert, 24 October, page 7).

A recipe for apple and sultana pastries omitted to specify the kind of pastry to be used – it is puff (“Nigel’s midweek treat”, 24 October, Magazine, page 36).

Other recently amended articles include:

