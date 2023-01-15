For the record

• The subheading of an opinion column last week suggested that the late Labour MP John Stonehouse had been a Tory politician. This error was made in the editing process and we would like to clarify that the column’s writer, Catherine Bennett, was not responsible for the mistake (“John Stonehouse paved the way for today’s sleazy members – only he didn’t get away with it”, 8 January, p33).

• We regret that errors in the editing of an article (“Natural History Museum in oil sponsor greenwashing row“, 8 January, p11) meant that a quote from the Natural History Museum was truncated before it clarified that clauses preventing the museum from criticising corporate partners are no longer included in new contracts. The article was also meant to state that the energy company Ørsted – formerly known as Dong – divested from fossil fuels in 2017, the year after it started sponsoring the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. The exhibition highlighted as not providing “any context about the oil industry’s negative environmental impact on marine ecosystems” took place in 2016.

• An article misnamed Michael Conroy, of the training company Men at Work, as “Michael Conway” (“Schools fear spread of Andrew Tate’s ideology among ‘vulnerable’ boys”, 8 January, p13).

• A restaurant review (“Mandarin Kitchen”, 8 January, Magazine, p24) approvingly suggested that a dish of fried dover sole fillets resembled a “crispy gondolier”. The intended word was “gondola”.

Other recently amended articles include:

• Atom Valley: Andy Burnham’s vision for regenerating Greater Manchester

Write to the Readers’ Editor, the Observer, York Way, London N1 9GU, email observer.readers@observer.co.uk, tel 020 3353 4736