For the record

• We said the New Zealand police played Barry Manilow songs to tackle protesters in Wellington. It was actually the parliament Speaker, Trevor Mallard, who took this action (Politics after the pandemic, 13 February, p37).

• An article about David Hoffman’s new book, Whitechapel Markets 1972-1977, was illustrated with an image, supplied to us by the publishers, of Sclater Street Market, Shoreditch, London, said to be taken in 1977. In fact the scene was photographed in 1990 (The big picture, 13 February, the New Review, p2).

• Owing to an error in information supplied by the Intergenerational Foundation, we said its researchers predict that a graduate earning £27,000 a year will see their “disposable” income drop by almost 30%. Disposable income is what remains after tax. In fact, the researchers were referring to that percentage drop in “discretionary” income, meaning the money an individual has left to spend or save after tax and essential spending (‘Tax by stealth’ will hit under-30s on low wages hardest, 13 February, p19).

Other recently amended articles include:

Lies come in all shapes and sizes. This government is familiar with them all

• This article was amended on 13 February 2022. The picture of the Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, was replaced to remove any suggestion that he is part of the government.

NHS staffing levels are at crisis point, so why isn’t it allowed to plan for the future?

• This article was amended on 16 February 2022 because an earlier version gave the percentage increase of doctors between October 2020 and October 2021 as 1.5%. The correct figure is 3.8%.

Maria Friedman: ‘Sondheim was a kind man, but God, he could be very direct’

• This article was amended on 13 February 2022 to remove an image of Friedman that incorrectly said she was pictured with Stephen Sondheim.

How DNA link could unlock mystery of cancer patients ‘wasting away’

• The photograph accompanying this article was replaced on 15 February 2022. The previous image showed a rare left-handed helix; DNA, however, is typically right-handed.

Sugarcane London: ‘This is all comfort food’ – restaurant review

• This article was amended on 15 February 2022. An earlier version mistakenly gave James Lowe’s first name as “Jason”.

Spain by train: a three city mini-break to Bilbao, Barcelona and Madrid

• This article was amended on 18 February 2022 to remove a reference to “Mediterranean food” in connection with Bilbao. The writer was referring to a style of food rather than the geographical location of Bilbao which is in the north of Spain.

