For the record

It is not the case that the five worst-hit areas in England for Covid-19 infection rates are all in the north-west (“Covid ‘could be endemic in deprived parts of the country’”, 6 September, page 1). Bradford is on the list but an editing error meant it was incorrectly described as being in that region.

A column (“Let’s get real. No vaccine will work as if by magic, returning us to ‘normal’”, 6 September, page 45) referred to a vaccine for HIV, when HPV was meant.

An error introduced during editing led an article to say that schools in England, Wales and Northern Ireland were reopening on 1 September for the first time since March. The intended reference was to schools in England only (“U-turns leave Tory MPs in despair and give Labour poll boost”, 30 August, page 2 turn from page 1).

Geraint Thomas was omitted from a list of British cyclists who have finished higher up the Tour de France standings than Adam Yates (“Twin seizes his moment with rare run in yellow”, 6 September, page 14, Sport).

An article referred to the TV sitcom Home as a BBC programme; it goes out on Channel 4 (“Unbiased jokes? We’ve all heard that one before, director-general”, 6 September, page 40)

Other recently amended articles include:

Jewish people in the French capital live in the shadow of hatred

Gareth Southgate admits England ‘got out of jail’ against Iceland

Write to the Readers’ Editor, the Observer, York Way, London N1 9GU, email observer.readers@observer.co.uk, tel 020 3353 4736