For the record

• The headline and text of an article about tagging people arriving in the UK should have referred to asylum seekers, not refugees (Outrage over scheme to put electronic tags on refugees, 19 June, p2).

• The mass shooting in Buffalo, US, in May this year took place at a supermarket, not a school as a feature said (Where science meets fiction: the dark history of eugenics, 19 June, New Review, p22).

• An article about Vin Murria said that she and her investment vehicle AdvancedAdvT control 22% of M&C Saatchi and claim to have backing from other shareholders to increase her overall stake in the advertising agency to 43%. To clarify, this claim was made in May when Murria and AdvancedAdvT put in their takeover offer (‘Fearless’ female tycoon at war with Mad Men, 19 June, p51).

• An opinion piece (Arron Banks almost crushed me in court. Instead, my quest for the facts was vindicated, 19 June, p39) meant to refer to the author being contacted by the director of the Orwell prize, not by its “chair”.

• In describing Floella Benjamin as the first female actor to enter the House of Lords, we overlooked Lola Young who was created a life peer six years earlier in 2004 (‘I’m Miss Optimist. I don’t let the bad things eat me up’, 12 June, Magazine, p8).

• A review of the Meltdown festival mistakenly suggested Moonchild Sanelly was in the line-up (Two kinds of Meltdown magic, 19 June, the New Review, p34).

Other recently amended articles include:

