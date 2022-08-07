For the record

• In an interview with the actor Maisie Richardson-Sellers (‘I’m an all-or-nothing person’, 31 July, Magazine, p19) we misspelled Peter Kosminsky’s surname as “Kaminsky”, and said that he wrote Wolf Hall when we meant to say he directed it. We also said Kosminsky’s drama The Undeclared War, in which Richardson-Sellers stars, includes a plot point about Russia invading Ukraine; it does not.

• Aston University has not closed its history programme as a column mistakenly suggested when referring to cuts to the humanities made by British universities (If education is all about getting a job, the humanities are left just to the rich, 31 July, p47). Aston had proposed ending its history and language courses, but in the end it was agreed that history degrees would continue.

• The caption below a picture of Shannon Tebay was wrong to describe her as “the first woman to be head bartender at the American bar” of the Savoy. As the article said, she was the first “in almost a century”. The previous woman in that role was Ada Coleman, who held the position for more than two decades from 1903 (Toxic cocktail: how Brexit and Covid have left the Savoy shaken and stirred, 24 July, p21).

• A feature about Andalucían holidays misspelled the region where the Fountainhead retreat is located. It is Axarquia, not Azaequia (Totally Moorish, 31 July, Magazine, p35).

• Spray it again: we doubled the price of Kate Somerville’s Uncomplicated Setting Spray SPF 50. It costs £36, not £72 (Beauty, 24 July, Magazine, p31).

