For the record

·1 min read

In an interview with the actor Maisie Richardson-Sellers (‘I’m an all-or-nothing person’, 31 July, Magazine, p19) we misspelled Peter Kosminsky’s surname as “Kaminsky”, and said that he wrote Wolf Hall when we meant to say he directed it. We also said Kosminsky’s drama The Undeclared War, in which Richardson-Sellers stars, includes a plot point about Russia invading Ukraine; it does not.

Aston University has not closed its history programme as a column mistakenly suggested when referring to cuts to the humanities made by British universities (If education is all about getting a job, the humanities are left just to the rich, 31 July, p47). Aston had proposed ending its history and language courses, but in the end it was agreed that history degrees would continue.

The caption below a picture of Shannon Tebay was wrong to describe her as “the first woman to be head bartender at the American bar” of the Savoy. As the article said, she was the first “in almost a century”. The previous woman in that role was Ada Coleman, who held the position for more than two decades from 1903 (Toxic cocktail: how Brexit and Covid have left the Savoy shaken and stirred, 24 July, p21).

A feature about Andalucían holidays misspelled the region where the Fountainhead retreat is located. It is Axarquia, not Azaequia (Totally Moorish, 31 July, Magazine, p35).

Spray it again: we doubled the price of Kate Somerville’s Uncomplicated Setting Spray SPF 50. It costs £36, not £72 (Beauty, 24 July, Magazine, p31).

Other recently amended articles include:

• Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of nine-year-old girl

• ‘Soon the world will be unrecognisable’: is it still possible to prevent total climate meltdown?

• ‘It comes down to taste’: how the Edinburgh comedy awards find tomorrow’s funniest stars

• Act now on water or face emergency queues on the streets, UK warned

• Andrew Hopkins of Exscientia: the man using AI to cure disease

• Write to the Readers’ Editor, the Observer, York Way, London N1 9GU, email observer.readers@observer.co.uk, tel 020 3353 4736

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Wines that are a holiday in a glass

    Light and breezy whites to take you to southern Europe

  • With Archway Homes, selling your home ‘as is’ never felt so good

    As the temperature outside warms, cleaning and significant home repairs may lead to thoughts of selling your home. For those who can’t or don’t want to tackle those bigger projects required to sell, Archway Homes, owned by husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, provides a convenient alternative to the traditional, lengthy home selling process. They buy houses “As Is” in any condition: houses needing little to no repair, houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad found

  • TV tonight: 75 years on, the difficult truth about India’s partition revealed in full colour

    Channel 4 shows the atrocities around Britain’s withdrawal from India with three special documentaries. Plus: how future football stars are recruited in South London. Here’s what to watch this evening

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Canada's Olivier Aubin-Mercier moves within one win of US$1-million MMA payday

    NEW YORK — (The Canadian Gangster) Olivier Aubin-Mercier won a unanimous decision over Paraguay's Alex Martinez on Friday to move into the lightweight final of the Professional Fighters League. The 33-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., will face Scotland's Stevie (Braveheart) Ray for the 155-pound title and a US$1-million payday. Aubin-Mercier (16-5-0) knocked Martinez down seconds into both the second and third rounds, controlling him on the ground once they got there. The judges s

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Vote: With Huberdeau signed long-term, who won the Flames-Panthers trade?

    The Flames salvaged a potentially disastrous summer by inking Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year deal. How are you feeling about the Tkachuk trade now?

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • Don Goodwin, who brought together CBC Sports and the Canada Games, headed for Hall of Honour

    More than 50 years later, the Canada Games and CBC seem inextricable from one another. It was Don Goodwin, who played key roles in both parties, who first orchestrated the arrangement in 1969. Now, as the 28th Canada Games get set to begin in Niagara, Ont., Goodwin will be posthumously inducted into the event's Hall of Honour on Friday. Goodwin died in 2018. Widow Rosemary Goodwin said the acknowledgement "means the world" to her. "Don was never a person who gave a fig about recognition," she sa

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f