For the record

A column (“First, private equity holds us to ransom. Now it wants us to bail out its losses”, 23 August, page 42) said that the number of care home beds provided by Care UK had doubled in the past 10 years, while staff numbers had fallen by a third. Although the group’s overall headcount has reduced through the sale of other parts of the business, Care UK has told us that the employee-to-bed ratio in its residential care division has actually slightly increased over that period.

An article about fears of a second wave of Covid-19 in the UK (“The gathering autumn storm”, 23 August, page 29) described Stephen Holgate as president of the Academy of Medical Sciences (AMS). Professor Holgate chaired the AMS group that produced a report on a potential new outbreak, but the academy’s president is Professor Sir Robert Lechler.

Other recently amended articles include:

