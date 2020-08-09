For the record

An editorial (“Deflecting the Covid blame risks opening fatal divisions”, 2 August, page 36) referred to the imposing of further restrictions across “the swaths of north-east England where infection rates are high and rising”, when north-west England was meant. The piece also misnamed Craig Whittaker, the backbench Conservative MP, as Chris Whittaker.

A mistake during the editing process led a review of the Manchester restaurant Street Urchin to refer to “buñuel: deep-fried, sugared dough balls”. That should have said buñuelos (2 August, page 26, Magazine).

Other recently amended articles include:

