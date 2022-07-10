For the record

An article about academics who are restoring the lost odours of European history misattributed the formulation of a scent to match the dirty canals of old Amsterdam to Marieke van Erp of the Odeuropa project (and misspelled her surname as “Von Erp”). In fact, that smell was created as part of a set designed for the Fleeting – Scents in Colour exhibition in The Hague (Old whiffs tale: science makes scents of past, 3 July, p32).

Clue 19 across in Everyman crossword No 3,951 – “Source of veal increasingly florid Earl’s swallowed (3,4)” – should have referred to venison rather than veal (3 July, the New Review, p46).

Other recently amended articles include:

Lies, spies and dirty tricks: the truth about Britain’s undercover police

Dr Zhivago’s heroine takes centre stage in plagiarism row

Note Dublin: ‘Bright-eyed enthusiasm’ – restaurant review

Go on, gizza play: Boys from the Blackstuff lives again – on stage

Write to the Readers’ Editor, the Observer, York Way, London N1 9GU, email observer.readers@observer.co.uk, tel 020 3353 4736

