For the record

Chardin’s still life featured in “Guess the painting” (18 July, New Review, page 46) is called Basket with Wild Strawberries, not “cherries”, as we had it.

Other recently amended articles include:

Eddie Izzard: ‘Becoming an MP is still my goal’

Professional dog walkers in London sound alarm over curbs on numbers of pets

The Pages by Hugo Hamilton review – a book with a story to tell

