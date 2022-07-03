For the record

• It was £350m a week, not “£350m a month”, that Boris Johnson and the Vote Leave campaign claimed in 2016 would flow back to the UK from Brussels (Brexit: The grim reality, 26 June, p31).

• Chris Patten received the Order of the Companions of Honour in 1998, not 1989, as a caption said (Reflections on the death of democracy, 12 June, New Review, p9).

• Location, location, location: an interview with Tracee Ellis Ross described Brown University as a “New York institution”; it is in Providence, Rhode Island (‘I’m excited about getting older’, 26 June, Magazine, p8), while a travel feature in the same section muddled two puffin-spotting points in suggesting Pembrokeshire’s Skomer Island but going on to describe Puffin Island, off Anglesey (Call of the wild, p43). And in news we put Beckenham in Kent; it is in the London borough of Bromley (Poignant picture of Johnson family stars in show about loss and home, 26 June, p13).

• Laura Muir’s winning time in the women’s 1500m final at the UK Athletics Championships was 4:12.91, not 4:21.91 as we had it (Neita and Azu upset the pecking order of British sprinting, 26 June, Sport, p13).

• Two errors surfaced in last week’s Hidden Histories supplement: Erasmus Darwin, whose house in Lichfield received a mention, was the naturalist Charles Darwin’s grandfather, not his father (Turn up for the books, p16); and we said most stone circles in Britain date from the bronze age, when they are mostly neolithic and early bronze age (Rocks of ages, p22).

Other recently amended articles include:

Write to the Readers’ Editor, the Observer, York Way, London N1 9GU, email observer.readers@observer.co.uk, tel 020 3353 4736