For the record

• An article said: “An NHS nurse’s starting salary is £20,270 and the average salary is £33,384.” To clarify, the £20,270 starting salary is for support staff, such as healthcare assistants, who are also represented by the Royal College of Nursing; for nurses, it is £27,055 and a more recent RCN estimate of their average salary is £35,340 including extra shifts and on-call payments (NHS is ‘over the precipice’, warns nurses’ leader as strike vote looms, 11 September, p22).

• A motion asking National Trust members to “deplore” the charity’s participation in “gay pride events” was incorrectly attributed to the Restore Trust pressure group (Notebook, 11 September, p38). Restore Trust has put forward other motions for the AGM, on governance issues, but is not involved in this one.

• A profile of Chris O’Shea, chief executive of the energy company Centrica, referred to him speaking from offices in Easington, County Durham. We meant the place of the same name in East Yorkshire. Also his pay last year was £875,000, not £850,000 as the accompanying executive summary stated (11 September, p48).

• A picture captioned “Heralds sound a fanfare from the balcony of St James’s Palace at the public proclamation of the King’s accession…” in fact showed state trumpeters (With a blast of trumpets, King Charles slipped into the role that was his destiny, 11 September, p2).

• Homophone corner: “It’s 3pm at Rizes, a farm in the heart of Mykonos, and there is not a champagne bottle in site...” (Greek party isle has had its fill of champagne, music and stars, 4 September, p27).

