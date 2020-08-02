For the record

Data protection and privacy cases expected to be brought against the Labour party involve leaked emails, not WhatsApp messages, as a report said (“Antisemitism: Labour warns of cash crisis as cases grow”, 26 July, page 1).

New Zealand has recorded 22 deaths from Covid-19, not 1,555 as an article stated. That figure was for confirmed cases (“The UK’s app failure sums up our fatally flawed coronavirus response”, 26 July, the New Review, page 21).

An article gave the ONS figures for deaths at home in England and Wales as about 42,000 between 6 March and 26 June. The correct figure was 61,689 in the period 7 March to 10 July. Accordingly, the figure of 19,700 (classed as “excess deaths”) represents nearly a third of that total (“‘I wanted to do my best for Mum as she was dying at home, but I was offered little help’”, 26 July, page 10).

In an article (“Twenty must-see docs to explain the world in 2020”, 26 July, the New Review, page 8) we omitted to credit James Ross as a director of The Unwanted: The Secret Windrush Files and we misspelled the first name of the US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who features in the documentary Knock Down the House.

The headline of an article about the return of a meteorite to its home planet (“Rock from Mars heads home after 600,000 years on Earth”, 26 July, page 17) missed the mark: 600,000 years was the length of the meteorite’s journey through space, not its time spent on Earth. Caroline Smith is principal curator of meteorites at the Natural History Museum, not curator of meteorites.

