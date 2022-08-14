For the record

• As several readers were quick to note, the last line of an editorial inadvertently conveyed the opposite meaning to the one intended when it stated: “If the new prime minister fails to act on the first day they take office, voters will not be slow to forgive them.” (A rudderless Britain is drifting towards disaster, 7 August, p40).

• A travel article on “the 10 best hotel pools in the UK” featured Burleigh Court in Stroud, but gave the web address for another hotel of the same name. The correct address is: www.burleighcourtcotswolds.co.uk (“Make a splash”, 7 August, Magazine, p35)

• The answer to clue 2 in last week’s Azed crossword was composed of nine letters, not 10 as stated and as indicated in the grid (No. 2,617 ‘Jigsaw’, 7 August, New Review, p47). We regret the confusion caused, which will be taken into account when judging entries received.

