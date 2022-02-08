Reconstruction is often overlooked. A Smithsonian Black history exhibit says it's an ongoing process

Celina Tebor, USA TODAY
·4 min read

The United States emerged from the Civil War in 1865 with an opportunity. Four million African Americans were promised citizenship and freedom, and the nation had the chance to rebuild after nearly tearing itself apart.

In redefining itself, the U.S. had to answer some fundamental questions about the future: What is freedom? And who gets to be a citizen?

The next 12 years of Reconstruction were spent trying to answer those questions. But this muddled period often has been overlooked and understudied.

The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture’s new exhibition, "Make Good the Promises: Reconstruction and Its Legacies," focuses on Reconstruction through the eyes of African Americans.

The exhibit, which runs through Aug. 21 in the museum's Bank of America Special Exhibitions Gallery, guides visitors through Reconstruction using the stories of those who lived it. Among featured items are family Bibles, a letter signed by Frederick Douglass and an apron owned by Harriet Tubman. Artifacts from current events, such as Stacey Abrams' election night dress and the sweatshirt Trayvon Martin wore the day he was killed, are included to underscore Reconstruction's connection to modern-day politics and policing.

“It’s not a story that’s constrained to any one racial group or ethnic group, contained to any one period of time,” said Paul Gardullo, one of the museum’s curators. “It’s a period, it’s a process, and it’s a promise. It’s a promise to make America a more just and more perfect union as we continue to struggle and move forward as a nation.”

'After Reconstruction, things went backward'

The notion that Reconstruction failed leads to the period being commonly glossed over or discounted in American literature and history classes, said Eric Foner, historian and Columbia University history professor.

One of Reconstruction's central goals was to establish equality and freedom for Black people following the Civil War. Black men gained the right to vote, families could buy land and communities across the South developed religious and educational systems for Black people.

Sun, sand and civil rights: Uncovering Black history at the beach and beyond

Gullah heritage: Rising seas threaten the culture of a historic Southern community.

But many were eager to keep slavery in place – President Andrew Johnson famously excluded Black decision-makers in drafting Reconstruction policy and offered pardons to white Southerners. Restrictive labor laws, known as the Black Codes, pushed many former slaves back into unpaid labor. White people used lynchings, mass shootings, and voter intimidation as tools to prevent racial progress.

“The fact is, after Reconstruction, things went backward,” Foner said. “And that doesn’t fit the general narrative that some people hold about American history.”

But to judge Reconstruction solely by its shortcomings neglects focusing on the opportunities African Americans seized and the institutions they developed that have shaped the modern United States.

Kinshasha Holman Conwill, the museum’s deputy director and co-editor of the exhibit’s accompanying book, remembers learning about Reconstruction in elementary school. Black men were characterized as bestial and comical.

“When you say something long enough, and in the absence of a counternarrative, it becomes truth to people,” Conwill said.

Conwill and the museum are crafting that counternarrative. The exhibit tells the stories of the Black clergy that emerged from Reconstruction, and the reunions of families separated by slavery. Black men held political positions and voted for the first time. And in one of the period's largest legacies, young Black people formed the basis for America’s public education system.

Black History Month: In the crucible of historic change, I grew up Black and proud

Justice: Will California become the first state to pay Black people reparations?

The 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments – ending slavery, conferring equal rights, and giving Black men the right to vote – were born out of Reconstruction. Some of the most notable Supreme Court decisions, including a woman’s right to abortion and same-sex marriage, were decided by revisiting Reconstruction’s amendments, Foner said.

And as today’s Supreme Court revisits the debate over a woman’s right to abortion, its path follows one that’s hauntingly similar to the years after the Civil War, historians say.

“One of the reasons Reconstruction was abandoned was because of a conservative Supreme Court that little by little whittled away at the rights of people in Reconstruction,” Foner said.

In a recent commencement address, President Joe Biden paralleled today's voting rights restrictions to those from Reconstruction.

“I’ve never seen anything like the unrelenting assault on the right to vote. Never,” Biden said, adding, “This new sinister combination of voter suppression and election subversion, it’s un-American, it’s undemocratic, and sadly, it is unprecedented since Reconstruction.”

'March of progress is not guaranteed'

Reconstruction's contradictions – both giving and taking away Black rights – come together to rebut the American myth of perpetual racial progress.

“Reconstruction disrupts that myth,” said Hasan Kwame Jeffries, associate professor of history at The Ohio State University. “And it doesn’t even stay the same – it gets exponentially worse.”

“Democracy is not guaranteed. The steady march of progress is not guaranteed. And Reconstruction shows us that.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Reconstruction's impacts unveiled in Smithsonian Black history exhibit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Risk-taker Eileen Gu makes China an Olympic force on snow

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Eileen Gu was 8 when she started teaching young wannabe daredevils how to do backflips on trampolines during her summer visits to China. “Back then, I would meet essentially the entire Chinese ski community at once,” Gu said. “There just weren't that many people.” In the tricky, sometimes unpleasant discussion about why this 18-year-old freeskiing force of nature who was born and raised in San Francisco is competing for her mother's homeland of China at the Beijing Olym

  • Ingram has 33 to lead Pelicans to 120-107 win over Rockets

    HOUSTON (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 33 points and tied a career high with 12 assists as the New Orleans Pelicans used a big third quarter to take control of the game and get a 120-107 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. It was the third consecutive victory for New Orleans and Houston’s sixth loss in seven games. Houston led by five at halftime but Ingram scored 17 points to power a 38-point third quarter by the Pelicans that gave them a 10-point lead entering the fourth and the Rocket

  • GLIMPSES: Testing, testing everywhere in the Olympic bubble

    BEIJING (AP) — Two hands reach through holes in the glass to fill up a pair of dangling gloves. The hands seem almost separate from the woman they belong to. She is one of the people performing COVID-19 tests inside Beijing’s Olympic bubble. Associated Press photographer Natacha Pisarenko knew those disembodied hands — reaching out into the night, white light flooding out from the hut — would make a great photo. She came back and took pictures outside her hotel in Beijing several times. But the

  • Smooth run on bumpy course nets Anthony Olympic moguls title

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Jakara Anthony doesn't watch anyone race before her. She avoids glancing at any scores, too. The approach keeps the stress away and frees her up to ski like this: to a gold medal. The 23-year-old from Australia made it look almost easy Sunday, breezing through the bumps as the last competitor of the night to capture the women’s moguls title at the Beijing Olympics. Anthony’s back flip with a grab at the bottom all but sewed up the win on the Secret Garden Olympic course

  • Penalty costs Canada medal in mixed short-track speedskating relay

    BEIJING — A penalty for pushing cost Canada a medal in the mixed short-track speedskating relay final on Saturday at the Winter Olympics. Host China claimed its first gold at the Games with a winning time of 2:37.34 ahead of Italy, which took silver in 2:37.36. Florence Brunelle crashed and took Hungary's Zsofia Konya down with her on the 10th lap of the 18-lap relay. Canada, which finished first in its semifinal, was penalized for the contact and relegated to a disappointing sixth-place finish.

  • Gary Bettman downplays Rocky Wirtz's outburst over Kyle Beach questions

    The NHL commissioner doesn't seem to have an issue with team owner Rocky Wirtz losing it on reporters for bringing up the Blackhawks sex abuse scandal.

  • LeBron returns with triple-double, Lakers beat Knicks in OT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James returned from a five-game absence due to injury and had a triple-double of 29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a 21-point, second-quarter deficit, beating the New York Knicks 122-115 in overtime Saturday night. James missed the games due to swelling in his left knee, but Lakers coach Frank Vogel said prior to the game that James wanted to be part of “a big game against the Knicks on ABC.” James was 13 of 24 from the field in

  • Johaug wins 1st gold medal of Beijing Olympics in skiathlon

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Therese Johaug won the first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Saturday, finishing first in the women’s 15-kilometer cross-country skiathlon. The Norwegian fought wind and frigid temperatures to ski away from a chase group of four, winning in 44 minutes, 13.7 seconds. “I’ve trained thousands of hours for this and been away from home a lot over the years. So it’s beautiful to reach this goal,” Johaug said. “I’ve never had an Olympic gold medal, it’s my first one.” Th

  • Beijing Voices: Seeking a stadium peek from outside bubble

    BEIJING (AP) — Beijing residents gathered outside in droves on a below-freezing Friday night to try to get a glimpse of the lit-up Olympic stadium and the fireworks during the opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Games. Tickets are not being sold because of the pandemic, and only selected spectators are able to attend. About 150,000 people are expected to watch including winter sports enthusiasts, school children, marketing partners and foreign embassy staff. The venues have been walled off as a

  • Canada's Colliton thrust into Olympic spotlight: 'You don't roadmap these things'

    BEIJING — Jeremy Colliton brought his players together toward the tail end of practice. "Let's have that urgency," Canada's Olympic men's hockey coach calmly told the group. "Let's have that desperation." It was instruction — and a job title on the other side of the world — he never would have envisioned three short months ago. "You don't roadmap these things," the 37-year-old told a group of North American reporters about 30 minutes later. "You just do the best you can and prepare for your oppo

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,

  • Curlers hit the frozen Red River in Winnipeg's annual outdoor bonspiel for charity

    Scores of curlers are hurrying hard on the Red River this weekend in an annual outdoor curling event in Winnipeg. This year, about 40 teams are playing in the Ironman Outdoor Curling Bonspiel in the city's Fort Rouge area near Churchill High School. Winnipegger Garth Mihalick has played more than a dozen times in the annual event, now in its 21st year. "It's a lot of fun," Mihalick said on Saturday. "It's about Mother Nature, maximizing everything that you can do and having fun with it instead o

  • Two Canadian medal hopefuls crash in heartbreaking moguls final at Beijing Olympics

    Justine Dufour-Lapointe and Sofiane Gagnon crashed during their moguls finals run. But their reaction was nothing short of inspiring.

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men's race

    BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career. Her victory in the 500 meters on Monday wasn't all good feelings, though. It laid bare an ongoing rift between the 31-year-old athlete and Italian skating officials who apparently don't want her American husband coaching her. Fontana took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the race and let out a yell as she crossed the lin

  • Davis scores 30, Lakers rally in 4th to defeat Trail Blazers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 30 points, Carmelo Anthony added 24 and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 99-94 Wednesday night. Davis had 19 points and seven of his 15 rebounds in the final 12 minutes as the Lakers returned home with a win after going 2-4 on their Eastern road trip. The All-Star forward is averaging 29.3 points over his last three games. Los Angeles trailed 75-72 going into the fourth quarter but went on an 8-1 run t

  • Snowboarder Parrot's slopestyle gold caps four-medal day for Canada

    BEIJING — Snowboarder Max Parrot led the way with a golden performance as Canada rebounded from a disappointing Sunday to collect four medals at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. Parrot won Canada's first gold medal in Beijing with a dominant performance in the men's snowboard slopestyle, while teammate Mark McMorris took the bronze. Speedskater Kim Boutin added a bronze medal in the women's 500-metres and Canada's ski jumpers made history with a bronze in the mixed team event. It's the second tim

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat