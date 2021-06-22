Reconnaissance at 52-Week High on Reaction to Globe Story

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (V.RECO) hit a new 52-week high of $12.91 on Tuesday. Reconnaissance provided a factual response to Globe & Mail's false and defamatory article dated June 20 .The article attacks ReconAfrica and Canada's securities regulators and regulations, not on the basis of a complaint from stockholders, but because clandestine environmental activists - who refused to be identified for the story - are seeking to disrupt the Company's promising operations in Namibia by any means necessary.

In their disruptive activities against ReconAfrica and the Canadian securities regulators, these environmentalists found a willing collaborator in the Globe and Mail, which sought to lend credence to their false claims by misrepresenting the Company's programs and intentions, including its opening of a new office in Calgary. ReconAfrica remains headquartered in British Columbia and is opening a new operations office in Calgary that will not change the Company's regulatory jurisdiction.

AurCrest Gold Inc. (V.AGO) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (T.ATA) hit a new 52-week high of $34.83 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Aritzia Inc. (T.ATZ) hit a new 52-week high of $36.40 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Bombardier Inc. (T.BBD.B) hit a new 52-week high of $1.12 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (T.BEI.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $42.01 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (T.BPY.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $23.01 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund (T.BSO.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $6.07 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (T.CAR.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $58.89 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Crew Energy Inc. (T.CR) hit a new 52-week high of $1.74 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (T.CTS) hit a new 52-week high of $9.38 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (T.DF) hit a new 52-week high of $6.53 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

ADF Group Inc. (T.DRX) hit a new 52-week high of $1.89 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Dividend Select 15 Corp. Equity Shares (T.DS) hit a new 52-week high of $8.02 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Emerita Resources Corp. (V.EMO) hit a new 52-week high of $1.01 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Four Nines Gold Inc. (C.FNAU) hit a new 52-week high of 60 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation (V.HME) hit a new 52-week high of 69 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Imaflex Inc. (V.IFX) hit a new 52-week high of $1.32 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (T.IIP.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $17.08 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Assure Holdings Corp. (V.IOM) hit a new 52-week high of $2.02 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

InPlay Oil Corp. (T.IPO) hit a new 52-week high of $1.24 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (T.KMP.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $20.72 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Metamaterial Inc. (C.MMAT) hit a new 52-week high of $11.53 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Nova Leap Health Corp. (V.NLH) hit a new 52-week high of 98 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (T.NOA) hit a new 52-week high of $20.36 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (V.NSCI) hit a new 52-week high of 99 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Palamina Corp. (V.PA) hit a new 52-week high of 34.5 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (T.PBH) hit a new 52-week high of $126.94 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (T.PHX) hit a new 52-week high of $4.57 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Plaza Retail REIT (T.PLZ.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $4.70 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Renaissance Oil Corp. (V.ROE) hit a new 52-week high of 59 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (V.SLL) hit a new 52-week high of $4.81 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (T.SMU.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $17.86 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Spey Resources Corp (C.SPEY) hit a new 52-week high of 49 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (V.SPOT) hit a new 52-week high of $1.47 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Stakeholder Gold Corp. (V.SRC) hit a new 52-week high of 91 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (T.SRU.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $30.01 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (T.STEP) hit a new 52-week high of $1.73 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Tricon Residential Inc. (T.TCN) hit a new 52-week high of $14.33 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Titan Logix Corp. (V.TLA) hit a new 52-week high of 67 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Tisdale Resources Corp. (V.TRC) hit a new 52-week high of 95 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Thomson Reuters Corporation (T.TRI) hit a new 52-week high of $121.32 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Tsodilo Resources Limited (V.TSD) hit a new 52-week high of 92 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

TerraVest Industries Inc. (T.TVK) hit a new 52-week high of $19.85 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (T.TWM) hit a new 52-week high of $1.34 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Urbana Corporation (T.URB.A) hit a new 52-week high of $3.32 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (V.YAK) hit a new 52-week high of 64 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available today.



