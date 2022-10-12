Reconciliation Software Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Share, Revenue, Key Players, CAGR, Demand and Sales Forecast

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in the Extended Reality Market are ReconArt, Inc., SmartStream Technologies ltd., BlackLine Inc., Trintech Inc., SAP SE, Fiserv, Inc., Aurum Solutions, Cashbook, Rimilia Holdings Ltd., OneStream Software LLC, Oracle Corporation

Pune, India, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing automation and optimization of reconciliation management is expected to aid the expansion of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Reconciliation Software Market size, share & industry analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), By Application (Financial Services, Insurance, Retail, Real Estate, Government, Others) and regional forecast 2020-2027.” The increasing digitalization is expected to spur opportunities for the market.

The coronavirus incident has brought the world to an unforeseen stop. We understand that this health emergency has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are making endless efforts to uplift businesses in this crucial need of the hour. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain this global pandemic.

Key Development:

April 2020: SmartStream Technologies announced that Jumhouria Bank registered in Libya has implemented SmartStream’s solution for the reconciliation of cash payments. Through the implementation of reconciliation solutions, the bank aims to ensure greater visibility into the card, cash, central bank, and payment transactions.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/reconciliation-software-market-103761


Market Driver:

Announcement of Blackline’s Automation Software in NHS to Stimulate Growth

Blackline Inc, an American enterprise software company that develops cloud-based services designed to automate and control the entire financial close process announced that its automation software was chosen by NHS National Services Scotland (NSS) to automate financial processes. NSS intends to deploy Blackline’s Account reconciliation tool incorporated with the capabilities of transaction matching and journal entry to drive the transformation of its finance processes. Moreover, the increasing demand for software in financial institutions such as banks, insurance companies, and others owing to the high transactions, including cash, debit & credit cards, mobile and online payments can further enable speedy expansion of the market. According to a 2018 research by Banking Circle on the United Kingdom's Insurance industry, 28 percent of the market relies on manual reconciliation methods whereas, only 4 percent have fully-automated reconciliation solutions eliminating human intervention. Besides, the increasingly digital and online payments can enhance the expansion of the market in the forthcoming years.

However, a lack of awareness and knowledge about the advantages of recon software is expected to restrict the growth of the market.

Growth Plans of Key Players to Strengthen Market

The increasing digitalization and online transactions are expected to aid companies to market their software to potential customers. The increasing concentration on security and safety by key players can intensify the market. As per Early Warning Services, LLC, a provider of fraud prevention and management services headquartered in Scottsdale, United States, 171 million transactions were conducted through the Zelle network during the mid of 2019. Zelle is a digital payment network owned by Early Warning Services. The company also states that it was a 71 percent growth than in 2018. The potential growth in the payment methods paves the way for fraud. These factors drive the need for automated reconciliation software.

Reconciliation Software Market Segments-

Segmentation

By Component

  • Software

  • Services

 By Deployment

  • Cloud

  • On-premise

By Application

  • Financial services

  • Insurance

  • Retail

  • Real Estate

  • Government

  • Others (hospitality, gaming)

  •  

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/reconciliation-software-market-103761


The report on the reconciliation software market uncovers:

  • Important facts and figures

  • An all-inclusive study of the market

  • Comprehensive data about prominent companies

  • Latest industry trends and drivers

  • Recent developments

  • Study of COVID-19 impact

Regional Analysis:

Favorable Government Policies to Stimulate Market in North America

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global market owing to the increasing digitization services across industries. The government policies, coupled rapid adoption of online transaction services can drive market growth across the region. Europe is expected to hold a significant market share owing to the high demand for customized reconciliation software solutions compliant with the new GDPR policies in European countries. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly owing to the improving financial services such as online banking and mobile banking in India, Japan, and China. The booming e-commerce industry is expected to further aid the expansion of the market in Asia Pacific.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

  • ReconArt, Inc.

  • SmartStream Technologies ltd.

  • BlackLine Inc.

  • Trintech Inc.

  • SAP SE, Fiserv, Inc.

  • Aurum Solutions

  • Cashbook

  • Rimilia Holdings Ltd.

  • OneStream Software LLC Oracle Corporation


Pre Book - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103761


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • Youthful Canadiens head into season with plenty of building, learning to do

    MONTREAL — After a 3-0 pre-season loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sept. 28, Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis summed up what may be the team’s mantra going forward. “If you expect immediate understanding and execution, you don’t understand what teaching is,” he said. The Canadiens, which will count on several young players in their first full season under St. Louis, will be a work in progress as the team builds toward the future. After finishing with the worst record in the NHL l

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want