ReconAfrica Operations Update During COVID-19

VANCOUVER , May 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the " Company" or " ReconAfrica") (RECO.V) (RECAF) (0XD.F) is pleased to provide an operational update.

Operations

This operations report is to announce operational activities and plans arising from changes to coronavirus-related restrictions in Namibia.

Following the Namibian government's announcement that the country will begin to gradually reopen from Tuesday, May 5 , domestic travel is now permitted within the country.

In recent days, ReconAfrica's local personnel have taken this opportunity to return to the Kavango Basin region for site preparations at two of the Company's selected drilling locations. Personnel also arranged for the distribution of food hampers and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to one hundred families living in the vicinity of the Company's first drilling location.

"We are pleased to provide food parcels and sanitary products to families in Kawe in Kavango East," said Yusneurys Perez Martinez, ReconAfrica's Deputy General Manager, based in Namibia . "We are gratified by the welcome we have received from the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the Governor's office, and council and traditional authorities."

"As part of the Northeast Namibian community, it is our responsibility to help as we can during these unprecedented times," said the Company's COO, Scot Evans . "The food hamper and PPE distribution is just part of what the Company will be doing to aid local citizens during our upcoming operations in Kavango Basin."

International travel and admission of foreign nationals remain restricted in Namibia , but the Namibian government guidance is that further easing of restrictions could come as soon as June 1. In anticipation that Namibian and international restrictions will be lifted during the summer, ReconAfrica is continuing its operational planning for the drilling of its first well in Namibia in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For recent information on the Kavango Basin, please see the latest research report on ReconAfrica's website by Mark Heim , CFA – Research Report

ReconAfrica is a junior oil and gas company engaged in the development of the newly discovered Kavango Sedimentary Basin, in northeast Namibia , where the Company holds a 90% working interest (from surface to basement) in a petroleum licence, comprising approximately 6.3 million contiguous acres.

