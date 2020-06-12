Recognized Sales Expert Alex Alleyne Is Launching 'My Sales Agency' on July 1st to Mentor Aspirational Entrepreneurs about Social Sales Skills

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2020 / If you look at all the successful entrepreneurs throughout the world, the one common skill that they have is sales. It is the holy grail of developing any successful business. Even if you have a great product/service and heavy marketing budget, it all comes down to the ability of your sales team, which defines the success or failure of a business.

In this context, Alex Alleyne is one of the most successful entrepreneurs with stellar sales skills. He is the founder of Growth IQ and is all set to launch his next venture My Sales Agency on the 1st of July, 2020.

Who is Alex Alleyne?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Alex Alleyne is an award-winning Sales Expert who has delivered 8-figure revenue numbers for various multinational companies. He is also well-known for his coaching and mentoring to thousands of individuals across the world.





Ever since his childhood, Alex had a keen curiosity for entrepreneurship. At the tender age of 13, he had the business sense to develop a profitable eBay store, where he would buy products at low costs and sell them on his eBay store at high margins. Despite having the opportunity to study law with a full scholarship at a prestigious university, Alex chose to pursue entrepreneurship and utilize his sales aptitude.

Today, Alex Alleyne is one of the most well-known sales professionals in the world. Throughout his career, Alex has closed multiple 7-figure deals and generated over $23,000,000 in revenue. Last year, he was recognized by LinkedIn as the 3rd Top Global thought-leader in Sales. Recently, Alex also achieved a First Class Distinction Degree in Sales Management from Edinburgh Napier University.

With immense credibility and understanding of business sales, Alex Alleyne is now looking to give back and help aspirational entrepreneurs by teaching and mentoring them about social sales. For this, he is launching his next venture - My Sales Agency on the 1st of July, 2020.

Story continues

My Sales Agency

My Sales Agency is Alex's second venture after Growth IQ. It is an educational program through which Alex aims to mentor students - 'and help them to create their own successful 6-figure social sales agency'





'We enroll students - both complete beginners and sales professionals, teach them the nuances and best practices of sales & enable them to hit their own sales targets. Through this program, we also look forward to creating a chain of sales experts - who can build up their own client base, share the knowledge, and help those clients to further improve their sales results.' - Alex Alleyne, Founder, My Sales Agency

My Sales Agency is providing a well-rounded package that will enable individuals to become credible and competent social sales agency owners. This package includes 8 core modules - mindset, sales fundamentals, building a social brand, finding leads & creating demand, advanced tools & resources, converting demand to revenue, scaling to 6-figures as well as pricing & positioning.

In addition to that, students at My Sales Agency will also get premium access to Cold Call Scripts, Outreach & Sales Email Templates, Follow Up Sequences, Software Recommendations, a Daily Planner & a Goal Setting Framework.

Summing Up



Alex Alleyne's credibility as a sales expert is unquestionable. He has mentored thousands of individuals across the world, including delivering major keynotes in San Francisco, Atlanta, and the UK. Through his upcoming venture - My Sales Agency, Alex aims to reach more people and help them optimize their social sales skills, create online demand for their businesses, and eventually convert that demand into successful sales revenue.

You can gain early access to Alex Alleyne's new sales education venture - My Sales Agency by signing up on the official website.

Alex Alleyne on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/saleslifealex/

Alex Alleyne on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexalleyne/

Media contact

Company: My Sales Agency

Name: Alex Alleyne

Email: alex@mysalesagency.com

Website: http://www.mysalesagency.com/

SOURCE: My Sales Agency





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/593720/Recognized-Sales-Expert-Alex-Alleyne-Is-Launching-My-Sales-Agency-on-July-1st-to-Mentor-Aspirational-Entrepreneurs-about-Social-Sales-Skills



