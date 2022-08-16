RECOGNIZED EMPLOYEE BENEFITS LEADER MIKE BARTON JOINS WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES

Iselin, NJ, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World), one the fastest growing insurance brokage firms in the United States, capped off a series of big hires within its employee benefits practice by hiring long-time industry expert Mike Barton as chief growth officer. As the first executive officer in this newly created position, Barton will lead strategic initiatives to accelerate growth including market expansion and product development across North America.

“We’re thrilled to have an executive of Mike’s caliber join the World team,” said Rich Eknoian, chief executive officer of World. “With his leadership experience and in-depth understanding of the health benefits ecosystem, he’ll be instrumental in driving World’s next stage of growth across the employee benefits practice. Mike has a long and proven track record of exponentially increasing sales and market share while also optimizing value and engagement for employers and their employees.”

“I am excited to join World at this critical juncture in the company’s trajectory,” said Mike Barton, chief growth officer of employee benefits at World. “It’s an incredible time of investment and innovation at World and I am eager to build upon the great work already being done by our terrific teams. The business is poised to take advantage of new trends and ideas to reimagine how benefits are delivered.”

Barton has more than 30 years of executive leadership experience delivering growth strategies within carrier and broker organizations across property and casualty insurance and employee benefits. Prior to joining World, his roles included employee benefits practice leader at USI Insurance Services, president of Allstate Business Insurance and CEO of the benefits practice at Willis. Barton holds an M.S. in Economics and a B.S. in Political Science from the University of California, Irvine.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed 155 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #2 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance and is a Top-50 ranked personal lines agency by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

Story continues

CONTACT: Jean Wiskowski, Chief Marketing Officer World Insurance Associates LLC 732-380-0900 Ext. 736 jeanwiskowski@worldinsurance.com



