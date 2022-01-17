Do you recognize these tattoos? Kansas City, Kansas police hope to ID person with them

Detectives in Kansas City, Kansas are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was taken to a hospital after she was found in medical distress.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department released three photographs Sunday night of the person’s “distinctive tattoos.” Police said the person is female but they otherwise have “minimal information” to help them identify her.

One of her tattoos displayed the word “Love” next to a colorful feather. Another appeared to show a red or pink infinity sign that connected to the word “Always.” The third was of a bird and a red heart.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is trying to identify a person who has these tattoos.

Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at 913-573-6034 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.